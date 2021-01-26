Accidental vaccination: Greenville charter school received Moderna shots by mistake

GREENVILLE — Veteran educator Mary Nell Anthony has been looking for cues from news reports and state agencies on when the school she leads, Greenville Technical Charter High School, might expect to receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine for staff and teachers.

South Carolina remains in the earliest phase of what promises to be a months-long rollout of vaccinations, so it was a pleasant surprise when the principal received notification last Wednesday that a team of pharmacists would set up a Moderna vaccine clinic at her school on Friday morning.

"It all came about very quickly," Anthony told The Post and Courier on Tuesday.

Turns out it was a mistake, albeit one educators agreed unanimously this week was a fortunate one. With vaccinations already under way at the charter school last Friday, the pharmacists realized they should not be there.

"They'd already opened the packages and started, and so they, we, kept going," Anthony said. "The decision was made to fulfill the commitment."

Anthony said about 35 of the 43 teachers and support staff who work at her school received vaccines on Friday and are lined up to receive a booster shot in about a month.

She did not disclose which pharmacy chain had come to her school for the clinic. CVS and Walgreens have been holding Moderna clinics at long-term care facilities since late December as part of a contract with the federal government. The Post and Courier reviewed state records last updated on Monday, and Greenville Tech was not listed among facilities that have received Moderna vaccine allocations.

Anthony said she did not want to get anyone in trouble and that the mistake was an honest one. The person who organized her school's clinic last week is coordinating vaccinations for multiple states, she said.

"There's been lots of difficulties with getting definitive answers and what order it's going in and who's doing what," Anthony said. "You know, 'Who's on first?'"

Clinic mix up underscores general confusion

The mix up underscores ongoing confusion as states across the country undertake varying strategies for rolling out vaccines and entities within South Carolina handle vaccinations independent of each other.

Health systems across the state are receiving their own allocations of the Pfizer vaccine. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is getting additional doses, which they allocate to areas of the state that do not have the infrastructure for the sensitive Pfizer vaccine's deep cold storage. The big-chain pharmacies are coordinating their rollout with the federal government. DHEC receives pharmacy reports after the fact.

Meanwhile, charter schools operate with their own boards, independent of each other and local school districts. Anthony was on her own. She said she never heard from DHEC.

Greenville Tech's charter school is currently on a "remote learning" schedule, Anthony said, in keeping with her board's decision to keep students and teachers out of the building when coronavirus spread in Greenville County is high. The charter school, she said, is following attendance recommendations issued last summer from a state advisory board — AccelerateED — "to the letter."

"Most of the studies that say kids don't pass the virus as well as adults are referencing elementary-age children and not high-schoolers," Anthony said. "When you are 14 and 15 and up, you are transmitting it at the same rates as adults, and so that makes a difference."

Greenville Tech's charter high school, located on the campus of the community college just off Cleveland Street, has 450 students in grades nine through 12.

By contrast, about 35,000 elementary- and middle-school students are attending classes in person five days a week in Greenville County public schools, and high-school students are at 75 percent in-person attendance. Thousands of Greenville-area public school parents have signed a petition in recent weeks objecting to the near full-attendance strategy, and teachers have quietly expressed their worries to local media. The school district has also grappled with a vocal segment of the community — one that helped three new school board members get elected in November — that has argued the academic and social risks to students not being in school far outweigh the health risks of having them there.

Calling it a "happy accident," Greenville County Schools parent Carmela Epright, a medical ethicist at Furman, said she doesn't begrudge the charter school employees getting vaccinated, but said she wishes a school at full attendance had stumbled upon the vaccines. Teachers, she said, are "essential workers for essential workers" in a community where parents cannot afford to stay home with their kids.

"Of course the one vaccination clinic happens for the teachers who are not at risk," Epright said. "How does that happen?"

With teachers vaccinated and other safety precautions now in place — air purifiers and plexiglass — Anthony said she anticipates having students back in classrooms by March.

South Carolina Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown first learned of the charter school's good fortune when a reporter called him Tuesday for comment.

"I'm glad to hear that some teachers at a random charter school happened to get vaccinated," Brown said.

He called it the best news he'd heard all day.

Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller echoed Brown's congratulations to the charter school.

"When we heard, we looked into it immediately to see what was going on to make sure we hadn't missed something," Waller said. "Then when we learned about the circumstances in which the vaccinations were given, we understood it made sense."

Teacher vaccinations still months away

As for when all the state's other teachers will get vaccinated, that is likely months away.

A pair of statewide education advocacy groups — the Palmetto State Teachers Association and the South Carolina Education Association — posted a letter to the governor on Friday asking that teachers get a higher priority for vaccination. Teachers are currently slated for "Phase 1B" in the rollout. South Carolina remains in "1A" and, according to recent state testimony, is hundreds of thousands of inoculations short of reaching the nearly 1 million people in that first group.

A New York Times report on Tuesday ranked South Carolina 39th out of 50 states in its vaccine rollout.

Brown said his agency is in the process now of tallying precisely how many teachers and eligible support staff at every public school in the state can and want to be vaccinated. The education department will forward this data to the governor's office and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to better inform them as they prepare the 1B strategy.

"For 11 months we've been told just how essential teachers are to South Carolina's economy," Waller said Tuesday. "So we believe that educators should be among the first in that 1B category to receive the Covid-19 vaccine."

The Greenville County school district alone employs about 10,000 people, 6,000 of whom are teachers.

"I am sure there are some very deserving teachers in Greenville and, well, in every school district across the state, that are working face to face that would have loved to have gotten vaccinated," Brown said.

Waller said Prisma Health will be administering vaccinations for the school district when the time comes.

"We have not heard directly form Prisma Health in a couple of weeks," Waller said. "but they have promised to update us as soon as they hear from DHEC on the vaccine rollout for teachers."

Anthony said she has mixed feelings about her employees accidentally jumping the line. Her teachers commented, she said, that this was the "first step back toward normal."

"I feel guilty because the fact it isn't open to everybody," Anthony said. "Like I said, I misunderstood, too. I'm so grateful and excited for my staff and my people."