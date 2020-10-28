About 120,000 without power, areas under flash flood warning as Zeta impacts Upstate

While most of the rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta has already passed through the Upstate, steady winds with powerful gusts are expected to continue in the area until the early afternoon.
With the ground saturated from heavy overnight rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Chaney said trees are more likely to fall.
Greenville County and surrounding areas remain under a tropical storm warning as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta approach the Upstate, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood warning is in effect in northwestern Greenville County where two to three inches has fallen in the last six hours and flooding is imminent. The rest of the county is under a flash flood watch with pockets of precipitation expected throughout the day.
As of 9:40 a.m., Greenville Public Works was responding to more than 50 downed trees within the city limits and multiple traffic lights were without power, according to a statement from the city. Officials are advise motorists should treat intersections where lights are down as four-way stops.
About 96,000 Duke Power customers in the Upstate were without power as of 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the utility's outage map. About 64,000 of those outages were Greenville County.
About 23,000 Blue Ridge Electric Co-op customer were without power as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The storm is bringing scattered rain and strong winds to the Upstate powerful enough to down trees, block roads with debris, blow over signs and fences, and damage unanchored outbuildings and mobile homes.
Thursday morning, Greenville County Emergency Services reported multiple trees downed across the county and South Carolina Highway Patrol was responding to about 20 instances instances of trees and debris in roadways. The storm has also cut power to multiple traffic lights.
Residents should expect flooding. Rescues and evacuations in certain areas may be necessary.
Road conditions will likely become hazardous as rivers and creeks spill over their banks and low lying areas fill with water.
Forecasters predict sustained winds of between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, according to Greenville County Emergency Management. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain is possible, according to NWS, with up to 6 inches possible in higher elevations.
Tropical storm conditions will likely continue into Thursday afternoon.
Public schools in Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens counties are closed Thursday.