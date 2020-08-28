A suicide, a K9 killed, and a 'bad situation': Teen shot by Anderson deputies plans to sue

A 16-year-old girl who was injured earlier this month during a shooting in which a police K9 was killed by friendly fire plans to sue the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies shot the teen multiple times Aug. 11 as the K9 bit her, according to former state Representative Bakari Sellers, who is representing her.

In the immediate wake of the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said deputies opened fire when the 21-year-old man the teen was with tried to ambush them in a wooded area off of Clemson Boulevard following a chase earlier that night.

That man died of a gunshot wound to the head that night.

But the Anderson County Coroner's Office later found the man fatally shot himself. He did not fire any other shots, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

"He committed suicide and then the deputies fired a hail of bullets," Sellers claimed.

The teen was not armed during the shooting and has not been charged.

When deputies began pursuing the vehicle that night, the man was driving and the teen was in the passenger seat, Sellers said. The two were friends and roommates.

Deputies ended the chase because of safety concerns but the vehicle was involved in a crash minutes later.

Following the wreck, Sellers said, the man forced the 16-year-old passenger to exit the car and flee with him on foot. Deputies responded following the crash and a K9 named Roscoe began tracking the man.

Roscoe led officers to a wooded embankment next to a parking lot on Clemson Boulevard, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said. As the deputies followed, the man fired his gun.

"They could see see a figure come up and they could see the flash and hear the shot," McBride said. "They believed they were under fire and he was on top of them, basically above them."

What the deputies saw and heard was the man shooting himself. Sellers said the 21-year-old fell on his client as Roscoe bit her. When deputies opened fire, they struck the teenage girl multiple times.

"She was shot by people who should have been protecting her," he said. "They didn't know if she was a kidnapping victim or what."

They also hit Roscoe, who died the next day.

Following the shooting, Sellers said, the teen was airlifted from the scene. She spent five days in the intensive care unit before she was released from the hospital. Sellers said she was shot five times and her injuries included a bullet wound to the neck and a broken tibia, fibia and femur. She also lost a toe after Roscoe bit her foot, Sellers said.

"She's going to be permanently disabled," he said.

Sellers, who is representing the teen with national civil rights attorney Strom Crump, said she will file a federal suit against the Sheriff's Office within the next month.

McBride said while he wishes the teen had not been hurt, the deputies had to make a split decision in a possibly life-threatening situation.

"It's a tough angle and the brush and foliage there is almost waist high, it's just a bad situation to be in," he said. "They reacted and they reacted according to how they're trained."

A State Law Enforcement Division investigation into the shooting is ongoing.