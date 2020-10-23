604 probable unmarked graves in Clemson's Woodland Cemetery, according to completed study

CLEMSON -- The hunch early this year was that somewhere in Woodland Cemetery, in the shadow of John C. Calhoun's Fort Hill plantation, lay the remains of an unknown number of Civil War-era enslaved and indentured Black workers amid the modern tombstone graves of those connected to Clemson University.

The work to determine the extent is now complete, revealing 604 probable graves — more than double what was thought when the first concrete evidence was revealed in the summer.

And in unexpected places.

The research, using advanced ground radar technology, found that some graves lie within a fenced area atop the hill where Calhoun and family were buried starting as early as 1837 — likely after some enslaved Black workers had already been put in their final resting place.

The final results were posted on university president Jim Clements' blog on Friday.

The chairman of the university's Board of Trustees, Smyth McKissick, said during a board meeting Friday that the findings would be part of a plan to honor the buried and tell their story.

"The plan should provide dignity and respect for everyone buried at Woodland," McKissick said. "It should create a solemn and respectful place for remembrance, and it should include a full telling of the history of Clemson, the history of the cemetery, all to be done in a manner consistent with Clemson’s values."

The discovery has raised uncomfortable questions, but at the highest levels answers have been promised.

What will come of plots reserved but not yet used?

How does the discovery factor into the narrative of other aspects of Clemson's racial history, like the landmark building Tillman Hall, named after one of South Carolina's fervent peddler of racist beliefs? (The university has already requested of state legislators the authority to rename the building.)

Earlier this year, researchers focused on a concentrated area in the south and southeast part of the cemetery — known as the "Site of Unknown Burials" — as they began to investigate for unmarked graves. Ground testing in July found 215 possible graves that stretched across the cemetery to the north, northwest and south.

The discovery begins to tell the tale of the Antebellum and Civil War-era Black people enslaved, and later indentured convicted laborers in the early 20th century, who laid the foundation for Clemson University, which was founded from a land grant from Thomas Green Clemson in 1889.

The cemetery is down the hill from Calhoun's Fort Hill plantation. From the western side, where unmarked graves were marked with pink and white flags among modern tombstones, the football team's Memorial Stadium towers through the trees.

The cemetery was part of Fort Hill from 1830 to 1865, according to a historical account on Clemson's website posted Friday.

The graves were found in part by locating “field stones” that were placed inconsistently more than a century ago to mark where bodies were buried. The presence of stones can mean a grave exists or the stone has been displaced by erosion.

The radar scans for particular evidence of ground disturbances.

The south side graves were within a fenced area that in February had been littered and unmaintained until two Clemson students brought the condition to the attention of Dr. Rhondda Thomas, a Clemson professor who focuses on early African-American literature and culture, and leader of the “Call My Name” Black history project.

Thomas has formed a citizens council to help guide preservation and proper memorialization, as well as finding living ancestors.

A Woodland Cemetery ad hoc committee plans to meet monthly. A “legacy council,” whose members include former Clemson President Jim Barker and former trustee James Bostic, Clemson’s first Black doctorate recipient, is coordinating engagement with the community,

Calhoun, a preeminent South Carolina statesman and U.S. vice president from 1825-32, extolled slavery as a “positive good.”

The university renamed the Calhoun Honors College to Clemson University Honors College in early June. Later that month, the statue of Calhoun that towered over Marion Square in downtown Charleston was removed.

Long-simmering pressure continues to rename Clemson’s iconic Tillman Hall, named after avowed white supremacist and former state governor Ben “Pitchfork” Tillman.

Dating back as far as the end of World War II, documents show the university believed there could be as many as 250 enslaved Black workers and convicted buried in the cemetery.

The school’s building and grounds committee in March 1946 voted “to recommend that some type of permanent marker be established on Cemetery Hill to indicate this colored graveyard.”

But it is a 1960 court order that shows the university knew that graves existed on the western slope and sought to move them to a current collection on the south side.

In that court order, the same year Clemson desegregated, the university references “unmarked field stones set in no regular pattern are thought by legend and ancient report to mark the graves of deceased Negro slaves or of prisoner laborers at one time employed in the construction of the works of the College.”

The law required next of kin be notified but in the order the university said it was impossible to know who was buried and where.

Reporters Conor Hughes and Anna Mitchell contributed.