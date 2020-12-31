5 easy Upstate trails in SC's 'First Day' list. Where to go, plus other outdoor options.

South Carolina's state parks system is highlighting more than two dozen family-friendly hikes as part of a national push to get people out on its trails on Jan. 1.
The 'First Day Hikes' program, organized by the National Association of State Park Directors, typically features ranger-led experiences. However, due to the spread of coronavirus, this year's hikes will be self-guided, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
Certain South Carolina locations are also participating in the 'Kids in Parks' initiative, which appeals to children to "explore the outdoors through activities, games and prizes," according to the release. In the Upstate area, Table Rock State Park and Battle of Musgrave Mill State Historic Area are participating.
The trails chosen for the first day program are all less than 3 miles and cover easy terrain. Featured trails in the Upstate area are:
- Carrick Creek Trail, Table Rock State Park: It's a 2-mile loop with a few hundred feet of elevation change and two creek crossings that require rock-stepping. Mostly easy with small moderate bits.
- Lake Placid Trail, Paris Mountain State Park: The 1-mile loop around the lake at the front of the park is mostly flat and easy.
- Nature Trail, Lake Hartwell State Park: A 1-mile loop considered "easy to moderate," according to the state parks release.
- Tyger River Trail, Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site: The 1.5-mile walk is easy, but groups are limited to no more than 10.
- British Camp Trail, Battle of Musgrave Mill State Historic Site: An easy 1-mile hike, and a part of the 'Kids in Parks' program.
Admission price varies by park, as do hours of operation. Check your planned destination using the links above for the latest information.
Want to walk for free, looking for a paved or smooth walkway, or just want to stay closer to town? Try these easy strolls instead:
- Lake Conestee Nature Preserve: Park on the north end near the dog park and playground, go straight across the bridge, and follow the boardwalk along the lake basin.
- Swamp Rabbit Trail: Pick any section in Greenville County, but understand it will likely be busy in downtown Greenville and around Travelers Rest on Jan. 1.
- Hatcher Garden: The gardens and walkways in Spartanburg are open dawn to dusk.
- Doodle Trail: In Pickens or Easley? Try out a section of this 7.5-mile paved walkway.