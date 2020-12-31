5 easy Upstate trails in SC's 'First Day' list. Where to go, plus other outdoor options.

South Carolina's state parks system is highlighting more than two dozen family-friendly hikes as part of a national push to get people out on its trails on Jan. 1.

The 'First Day Hikes' program, organized by the National Association of State Park Directors, typically features ranger-led experiences. However, due to the spread of coronavirus, this year's hikes will be self-guided, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Certain South Carolina locations are also participating in the 'Kids in Parks' initiative, which appeals to children to "explore the outdoors through activities, games and prizes," according to the release. In the Upstate area, Table Rock State Park and Battle of Musgrave Mill State Historic Area are participating.

The trails chosen for the first day program are all less than 3 miles and cover easy terrain. Featured trails in the Upstate area are:

Admission price varies by park, as do hours of operation. Check your planned destination using the links above for the latest information.

Want to walk for free, looking for a paved or smooth walkway, or just want to stay closer to town? Try these easy strolls instead: