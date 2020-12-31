You are the owner of this article.
5 easy Upstate trails in SC's 'First Day' list. Where to go, plus other outdoor options.

Table Rock State Park
Buy Now

Carrick Creek Trail loop, Table Rock State Park. 

 By Ryan Gilchrest rgilchrest@postandcourier.com

South Carolina's state parks system is highlighting more than two dozen family-friendly hikes as part of a national push to get people out on its trails on Jan. 1.

The 'First Day Hikes' program, organized by the National Association of State Park Directors, typically features ranger-led experiences. However, due to the spread of coronavirus, this year's hikes will be self-guided, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Certain South Carolina locations are also participating in the 'Kids in Parks' initiative, which appeals to children to "explore the outdoors through activities, games and prizes," according to the release. In the Upstate area, Table Rock State Park and Battle of Musgrave Mill State Historic Area are participating. 

The trails chosen for the first day program are all less than 3 miles and cover easy terrain. Featured trails in the Upstate area are:

Admission price varies by park, as do hours of operation. Check your planned destination using the links above for the latest information.

Want to walk for free, looking for a paved or smooth walkway, or just want to stay closer to town? Try these easy strolls instead:

  • Lake Conestee Nature Preserve: Park on the north end near the dog park and playground, go straight across the bridge, and follow the boardwalk along the lake basin.
  • Swamp Rabbit Trail: Pick any section in Greenville County, but understand it will likely be busy in downtown Greenville and around Travelers Rest on Jan. 1.
  • Hatcher Garden: The gardens and walkways in Spartanburg are open dawn to dusk.
  • Doodle Trail: In Pickens or Easley? Try out a section of this 7.5-mile paved walkway.

Follow Ryan Gilchrest on Twitter at @ryangilchrest.

