5-day attendance for secondary schools is problematic. Greenville is working on it.

It will be a challenge, but leaders at Greenville County Schools said Tuesday they are working to get the district’s older students back in class full-time despite the ongoing pandemic.

Superintendent Burke Royster announced last week that about 25,000 elementary and special-needs students will be in front of their teachers five days a week by Nov. 9. That plan uses a combination of social distancing in smaller classes and plexiglass barriers in larger ones.

Left out, however, are the more than 27,000 middle and high school students who continue to learn at home on district-issued laptops three days a week under the district’s hybrid attendance plan.

Still, Royster said that he has enough plexiglass and at the right dimensions on order right now to install barriers at every middle and high school in the district. He said he sees them as potentially part of a larger solution to bring at least some of the older students and classes back to full enrollment. Royster said the district is also considering taking away one or two of the planning periods afforded high school teachers to open up classroom space for social distancing.

School board members, who have overwhelmingly supported Royster on back-to-school plans, signaled Tuesday that they want to see progress toward full attendance for all. An increasingly vocal segment of parents — a handful of whom are running in the upcoming Nov. 3 school board election — claim students are falling behind academically and socially, especially those who face abuse in the home, have learning disabilities, speak English as a second language or are homeless.

“For many, this is their home,” school board member Crystal Ball O'Connor said Tuesday during a regular COVID-19 update for school board members.

Royster said staff are actively seeking a full-time attendance strategy for more students. Working with principals and drilling down to individual courses, Royster said he could have a solution "for some if not all middle school grades before the end of the semester." He provided no details or specific timeline, other than to say that middle school is easier to manage because students change classes in groups, in contrast to high school where they scatter in dozens of directions every period.

He said he does not see a path to full enrollment for high schools before January but exceptions could be made for smaller classes, such as lab science.

The challenge facing educators in the state’s largest school district is that bigger, older kids learn in classrooms the same size as their younger counterparts, and yet their class sizes are larger. More than 1,000 secondary classes have 26 or more students enrolled. This makes social distancing under the best of circumstances impossible, even with barriers.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“Barriers won’t fix a class with 32 or 33 students in it,” Royster said.

Students in quarantine, while still a tiny percentage of the overall population, are also on the rise in Greenville, from just over 300 last week to more than 550 on Tuesday. Of those, 102 were potentially exposed at athletic events, Royster said. That and the nationwide increase in coronavirus cases as winter approaches are ongoing safety concerns.

“It's supposed to drop 40 degrees this weekend,” Royster said.

Another 22,400 students of all ages will likely remain online for the rest of the year, having opted for the district’s virtual academy. Schools all over the district have waiting lists of virtual kids whose families want them to go back to in-person instruction, but enrollment must be capped at 25 kids per class to maintain distancing at the elementary level, Royster said. The district also does not have enough teachers or bus drivers to drastically increase enrollment at brick-and-mortar schools mid-year, but families facing severe hardship should contact their school and, failing there, reach out to district headquarters for help, he said.

Chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells said she worries the longer kids are not in classrooms, the harder it will be for them to keep up with learning standards. Even kids in honors and Advanced Placement classes, she said, are failing.

“We are grading the way we've always graded, but we are not teaching the way we have always taught,” Leventis-Wells said. “How do we work with families and students to help them work through this?”

Coursework, Royster said, must be addressed at the individual student and teacher level. As for overall student achievement, Assistant Superintendent for Academics Jeff McCoy said, the district will have test data in hand by the end of October.

“I definitely want those results,” Leventis-Wells said.

“As do we,” McCoy answered.