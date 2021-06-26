466 donors gave Greenville's Hispanic Alliance $61K after Wings of the City brouhaha

GREENVILLE — When a protest over the provocative "Wings of the City" sculptures in Falls Park resulted in government action to pull funding for its promotion, the charitable foundation that brought the world-acclaimed exhibit to downtown Greenville wondered where to turn next.

Nearly everywhere the Hispanic Alliance turned, it found financial support.

In the end, it received far more than the $7,500 the Greenville County Council pulled after hearing from a group that felt the nine statues evoked a demonic and impure aesthetic.

All told, $61,000 in donations came in from various sources.

"For us, this is an amazing silver lining, a huge community win," Adela Mendoza, the Greenville-based group's executive director, told The Post and Courier on June 24. "We knew that Greenville was inclusive and that people supported our work."

Now, the Hispanic Alliance is in the process of tracking down anyone who didn't specify a cause for their donation to ask how the money should be spent, Mendoza said. About half of the $61,000 came with no specific purpose. The other half specified the exhibit.

It will take a couple of weeks to account for the donations and then present plans to the public.

"Our plan is to provide a very specific breakdown so that people know how the money is being used," Mendoza said.

The saga started innocently enough with the installation of the exhibit, created by renowned Mexican sculptor Jorge Marin. On April 2, Mayor Knox White and a host of public and private leaders gathered at the base of Reedy River Falls at "Wings of Mexico," a large pair of wings people can stand between with the falls and downtown skyline in the background.

The event introduced the exhibit as a breakthrough for Greenville and a sign of its growing international appeal. The exhibit, which will remain in the city until October, is making its first stop on the East Coast after appearances across the world.

But it was the remaining pieces — winged, beaked creatures scattered throughout Falls Park and the Peace Center — that first prompted a vocal few to show up to City Council and County Council meetings to voice displeasure.

They said, among other criticisms, the sculptures would scare children and were an abomination to a Christian God.

The vocal opposition prompted County Council to pull $7,500 in tourism-related tax funds meant to promote the exhibit. The 8-4 vote diverted the funds to the Artisphere spring arts festival downtown as those in the minority raised concern over government censorship.

Earlier in June, one of the sculptures was knocked over, though no motivation has been determined.

However, a vocal segment of the community also surfaced to express support for the exhibit as a cultural asset to the community. City Council members unanimously and strongly endorsed the exhibit.

Then the money began to pour in.

An anonymous couple contributed $7,500 to make up for the shortfall, then the Community Foundation of Greenville matched the total. Foundation President Bob Morris said the couple saw the exhibit "as a celebration of diversity," and he encouraged others to donate. The Metropolitan Arts Council contributed another $7,000 in two installments. The majority of the remaining donations came from Facebook, GoFundMe, the Hispanic Alliance's donation page and traditional mail, Mendoza said.

In all, the alliance received 466 donations, she said.

The organization is working closely with the city and its marketing arm, VisitGreenvilleSC, along with regional partners like the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh, N.C., to promote the exhibit, Mendoza said.

Whatever funds are not devoted directly to Wings of the City can be applied toward the alliance's programs, she said, which include higher education and leadership grants for young people, as well as support for financial stability, health and legal services.