3 Upstate SC men charged in $750,000 PPP loan fraud scheme

Three Upstate men are charged in connection with what federal authorities say was a $750,000 scheme that used a Harrah's casino to launder federal Paycheck Protection Program money.
The charges, announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina, involve seven people and $390,000 in PPP money meant to keep businesses afloat and workers employed during the coronavirus economic shutdown.
The case began as part of an investigation into high-level heroin and methamphetamine drug ring in Greenville, U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy said.
The case involved two men from Spartanburg and one from Belton. The remaining defendants listed in indictments are from Georgia.
The Post and Courier will have more on this developing story.