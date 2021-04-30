21 preserved acres of Table Rock view embodies SC conservation effort: effective, complex

PICKENS COUNTY — Roadside trees drop away to reveal a bucolic hay field split by Saluda River headwaters. Rising just behind is Table Rock, iconic and massive.

Anyone who has passed through South Carolina's Upstate on Highway 11 probably knows the spot. It is called Grant Meadow, and the view is surpassing. Now it is "protected forever," Upstate Forever executive director Andrea Cooper said April 30 during a celebration of a conservation easement on the property. The Greenville-based nonprofit worked with the landowner, Hoyt Grant, in 2020 to protect the 21 acres.

The easement was paid for with a $65,000 grant from the South Carolina Conservation Bank and $10,000 from Upstate Forever.

Grant Meadow's easement status leaves the land in private hands, with stipulations that ensure the view will remain unspoiled. The preservation agreement sticks with the property even if it changes hands, with the intention of permanent protection. The funding compensates the owner for the decreased value of the land due to its now limited use. Grant Meadow's value was assessed at $335,000 prior to the easement.

Essentially, the easement preserves the land for significantly less than the cost of an outright purchase.

The 21-acre Grant Meadow addition is adjacent to 36 acres put under an easement in 2013. Upstate Forever protected a total of 2,176 acres last year, according to a February news release, and was a partner in projects that protected more than 700 additional acres.

"I've loved this place better than every place I've ever lived, or been, or anything," said Grant, who lived in the area with his wife of 68 years, Laura, before she passed away in February. The now 57-acre easement is the remainder of a much larger property owned by the Grant family since 1950.

"Today," Grant said, "is a very good day for me."

Conservation value

An acre there, 21 here, 792 elsewhere.

That is often the method of land conservation in South Carolina — many organizations working mostly parallel on bits and pieces across the state, with a few key players like the conservation bank and the South Carolina Land Trust Network intersecting those lines. Together, they form a substantial and effective, if occasionally confusing, patchwork.

The conservation bank, a state-funded agency that assists nonprofits and trusts across the state in acquiring or protecting land for public use and preservation, disbursed just more than $10 million in 2020. The value of the 10,910 acres protected exceeded $40 million according to the bank's estimate of fair market value. The gap between the conservation bank's contribution and that value is filled with grants from other agencies and, more substantially, the generosity of landowners to accept diminished property value in the name of conservation.

The bank issued 31 grants statewide last year, with 15 in the Upstate, 10 in the Midlands, and six in the coastal region. It spent $10,000 for an acre to protect access to Big Rock, a unique feature in Nine Times Preserve north of Pickens. For a 792-acre addition to Stumphouse Mountain Heritage Preserve near Walhalla, the conservation bank doled out almost $900,000.

No matter the size of the easement of acquisition, SCCB executive director Raleigh West said the emphasis is on value for the state and the public.

"There's a misconception out there that the bank just funds 100 percent of the value of the real estate, we do a few deals and call it a day," West said. "But it's so much more complex than that."

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The system works as a chain. The first link is the landowner, who joins with an eligible state agency, local government or nonprofit. That entity then can connect with the conservation bank and other government programs to apply for funding assistance. The primary variance is whether the transaction is an easement, which comes with a lower cost and leaves the property in private hands with permanent restrictions, or a purchase, which is closed on by the middle link in the chain and then frequently handed over to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources or another public entity for management.

Either way, the end result is the conservation of a natural resource. Reasons for pursuing that protection range widely. In the case of Grant Meadow, preserving the view is the primary motivation. Recent notable transactions by Greenville-based nonprofit Naturaland Trust around Lake Jocassee and in northern Greenville County were done to protect endangered plants like the bunched arrowhead and the Oconee bell. Other acquisitions protect watersheds, timber resources or public recreation access.

Landowners are typically motivated to sell or place their property under an easement, West said, and frequently do so at a discounted price that increases the leverage of the bank's public funding.

"We're not telling landowners what they can and can't do with their property," West said. "We're working with them to make their wishes a reality."

Grant echoed that sentiment while standing on a fresh-mown patch of his field. "They're straight across the line with you," he said. "If they promise something, they'll do it. Without that, I doubt if it would ever happen."

Since the state legislature created the conservation bank in 2002, it has handed out more than $170 million in grants for land valued at about $1.13 billion. It has not all been smooth sailing, with funding cuts and criticism nearly ending the bank in 2018 before a significant effort led to its reauthorization. West joined the bank in May 2019, leaving Moncks Corner-based land conservation nonprofit Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust to take the statewide role.

Sense of urgency, satisfaction

South Carolina is among the fastest-growing states according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and projections show that growth continuing for decades. Population centers across the state are grappling with the need for new homes, more retail, expanded commercial sites and improved infrastructure. The process accelerated as pandemic pressures drove down interest rates, amplifying the already existing spike in buying and building.

It has, naturally, increased the pressure to conserve.

"One thing we are starting to see is an increasing momentum, and land protection becomes even more urgent," said Jennifer Howard, executive director of the South Carolina Land Trust Network. The network represents 23 nonprofits across the state, including several in the Upstate.

Howard pointed specifically at rapid growth along the Atlantic coast, in the Columbia area and in the Upstate along the Interstate 85 corridor. Developers are moving fast to address the demand. So the pace for conservation groups is more significant than in years past, Howard said. It has led to increased demand for funding from the conservation bank, which, as West sees it, exists to preserve "the sense of place that we as South Carolinians enjoy."

Under bluebird skies in a flower-dotted meadow along state Highway 11 on the last day of April, with a postcard-perfect mountainside a mile away, that mission seemed reasonable enough. There is an unmissable air of satisfaction when speaking with those whose work is wrapped up in the effort to conserve. Individual projects come to fruition and deliver a boost of accomplishment. Charitable endeavors are rarely so lucky to find such frequent finish lines.

"I'm happy with what's happening here today, and I'll always remember today," Grant said.

"I just hope you enjoy this as much as I do."

Information from The Post and Courier archives was used for this story.