2020 in the Upstate: Marked by monumental events, the year's full impact still unknown

The past year will hold a place in history as its own entity, a definition of itself. All that need be said: 2020.

The experience nationwide also played out in Greenville and around the Upstate — fundamental upheaval, collective resilience, decisions that will affect the course for years to come and, sprinkled in, the things that seemed to hit harder because of the circumstances.

The year has seemed as if it might never end and we find ourselves looking ahead with hope that perhaps the simple change into 2021 will mark a new beginning.

But first, a look back at the stories that were among the most impactful, memorable, defining.

Infection

It is impossible to summarize the full reach of COVID-19.

Across the Upstate in the spring, restaurants closed. Hair stylists went weeks unable to serve their clients. Some businesses deemed essential boomed while others allowed to stay open saw a drastic drop in clientele.

Traffic jams disappeared as work from — and teach from — home left office buildings and schools empty. High-schoolers lost proms and families missed vacations. Weddings were canceled. Funerals delayed for fear of people being close together causing more death.

People flocked to local and state parks, once officials realized that being outside wasn’t a terrible threat.

By summer, things returned to something closer to normal. But always looming was the daily count of coronavirus cases, which spiked and created a dissonance between protection of life and protection of the economy.

Week after week, Greenville Mayor Knox White and health experts stood at socially distanced news conferences to share firsthand stories of caring for the sick and warned of hospitals overfilling with patients who, if they died, would have to do it without family members by their side.

And underlining it all, a plea: Wear masks.

The city of Greenville was the first major city in South Carolina to put mask regulations in place. The requirement first applied to grocery stores and pharmacies, with the hope that the practice would become routine and big businesses would follow, which they did.

Greenville County leaders — forced like other governmental bodies to conduct meetings entirely online — declined to enact similar laws in the vast expanse of half a million people.

Every major event was canceled — first Artisphere, then Fourth of July fireworks, Fall for Greenville, the downtown Christmas parade. The city managed to keep the Saturday Market alive because it was outside. The same for Ice on Main.

In the final months of 2020, COVID cases in Greenville County soared beyond any point in the year, just as Vice President Mike Pence visited and promised a vaccine was just days away — if only people could hold out just a little longer.

The year ended with vaccinations beginning among healthcare workers and nursing home residents, but also urgent warnings to forego holiday gatherings to avoid pushing the surge in cases ever higher.

Reckoning

In any other year, the social uprising that spread across America following the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer would stand far and away as the defining narrative.

The protests that followed — led most notably by racial justice movement Black Lives Matter — provided visceral, visual evidence of the pent-up fear and frustration of Black Americans and their experience with law enforcement, which itself was forced to look within and evaluate its role in systemic racism.

The movement brought protesters and police face to face. While many protests were peaceful, some left cities burning and tear gas filling the night air.

The unrest spread into downtown Greenville the final weekend of May. Protesters stood face to face with police holding the line, inches apart. Demonstrations were largely peaceful by day, but turned chaotic at night when police donned riot gear and launched tear gas.

But the violence and looting that plagued Columbia and Charleston never materialized in Greenville.

It was a summer of protest, as demonstrators marched from Falls Park and through downtown streets, speaking through bullhorns.

The focus shifted to the Confederate memorial on North Main Street, with calls from local Black Lives Matter activists to have the statue moved, mirroring Charleston’s removal of the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.

One Saturday, Main Street become a sort of No Man’s Land as police separated on opposite sides of the street Black Lives Matter protesters and defenders of the Confederacy and its symbolism. Standing to the side were militiamen armed with semi-automatic rifles.

The city of Greenville promised action to come at some point, a promise unfulfilled ever since a similar protest three summers earlier. Still, no action has been taken.

The calls to action prompted a review of city policing policy, a move that put the issue in the public light but activists would say has come up short.

At Clemson University, petitioners successfully won their campaign to have John Calhoun’s name stripped from its honors college. The historical figure who once proclaimed slavery as a “positive good” was at the center of another revelation at the university — the bodies of hundreds of enslaved Black people were buried on his plantation, unmarked and forgotten. The discovery has prompted an investigation to reconcile Clemson’s racial history.

Election

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The pandemic and the protests framed what the turn of the new year was supposed to be 2020’s most-consequential event: the presidential election.

South Carolina, and certainly Greenville County and the Upstate, was never considered a battleground with a staunchly Republican electorate, but it didn’t stop voters from turning out in droves to cast their ballots.

In this year, “turning out” took on a different look. Because of fears of coronavirus spread, the state Legislature allowed all voters to cast ballots absentee, regardless of circumstance.

Even in retrospect, county elections director Conway Belangia said he couldn’t have seen what was coming. During the first week of early voting at the beginning of October, Belangia predicted that long lines would drop off by the end of the week.

It never happened.

Throughout the month of October, voters lined up at County Square and a handful of satellite early-voting locations and waited hours to reach the ballot box. Some wait times extended a full morning or afternoon. Social media was filled with reports of waiting times and selfies with “I Voted” stickers.

It was a collective experience.

As Election Day neared, Belangia advised the public that wait times would be shorter day of and tried to quell fears of voting precincts overwhelmed and lines extending well past the closing of the polls at 7 p.m.

As it turns out, so many early voters turned out that by midday on Election Day, voters could practically walk up to the ballot box with no wait. Any lines in the morning were deceiving — they stretched farther because of social distancing guidelines.

Early voting accounted for one-third of the total turnout, which neared 80 percent. About half of those early votes came by mailed-in ballots. The flood of absentee votes made it so that the votes were finally tallied in Greenville just before the sun rose.

Loss

Every year is marked with the somber reminders of who was lost. In 2020, the Upstate mourned too many.

This summer, news of the death of Chadwick Boseman struck like lightning. The actor, who became inextricably the manifestation of the “Black Panther” comic hero, had suffered from colon cancer for years. The country grieved, as did his hometown. Boseman, who also played Jackie Robinson in the movie “42,” was a native of Anderson and graduate of T.L. Hannah High School.

Just before Labor Day, a crowd joined at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center to honor Boseman. A recording of Boseman’s inspiring 2018 commencement speech at Howard University was broadcast before a screening of “Black Panther.”

Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts announced that the city planned to start a public art endowment in Boseman’s honor.

In August, businessman and philanthropist Hayne Hipp died after a brief illness. Hipp carried on the tradition of running Liberty Corp., which his grandfather started in 1919, and created the nonprofit Liberty Fellows leadership program. Liberty grew into a multi-billion-dollar, publicly held insurance, real estate and media enterprise based in Greenville until it sold in 2000. Hipp and his wife of 57 years, Anna Kate, were behind a number of civic investments, including fundraising for Greenville’s most iconic symbol: the Liberty Bridge over the Reedy River Falls.

Revered U.S. District Judge G. Ross Anderson died in November after an extended illness. While his native city of Anderson wasn’t named after him, the downtown courthouse was. The judge was remembered as a poor mill hill kid who could have gone just about anywhere in his legal career but decided to stay home. Anderson particularly wanted to be remembered for his personal handling of the Twelve Mile Creek pollution case, which ultimately turned the dirty river into a kayaking destination and helped make Lake Hartwell cleaner.

Violence took the lives of others.

During the Fourth of July weekend, gunfire erupted at the Lavish Lounge nightclub on the edge of Greenville. The shooting happened in the middle of Atlanta rapper Foogiano’s performance. Two people unrelated to the conflict were killed — Mykala Bell and Clarence Sterling Johnson.

Then in October, Greenville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Conley Jumper was killed alongside Interstate 85 when a traffic stop turned into a deadly scene. A New York man the 28-year law enforcement veteran stopped for minor traffic violations turned his car into a weapon, authorities say, ramming Jumper into a tractor trailer. The death shocked the community, and it prompted law enforcement from across the state to pilgrimage to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to attend his memorial service.

Storms

The Upstate for the most part managed to dodge the tropical storms that often tear through during hurricane season.

This year, it was April when the skies turned violent and deadly. In a matter of two weeks, two major tornadoes tore through the Upstate — the first in Seneca, the other not far from downtown Greenville.

The sun went down on Easter Sunday and when it rose again, it shined light on a path of destruction.

At 3:21 a.m. on April 13, a powerful EF-3 tornado touched down in the Westminster area in western Oconee County, strengthening as it moved east to Seneca and ultimately carving a nearly 17-mile path to north of Clemson in Pickens County. The first major damage was to the BorgWarner plant, where a 77-year-old security guard was killed, the lone fatality.

The National Weather Service estimates the tornado was a half-mile wide and winds reached 160 mph, just on the verge of reaching EF4 status on a scale that only goes to 5. The tornado crossed over Lake Hartwell, downing trees and altering portions of the shoreline.

In the week that followed, with homes damaged and without power, local government managed volunteers throughout the area to provide food and necessities. Helpers were urged to bring their own because supplies were running low.

The Easter tornado was part of an outbreak of tornadoes across the Southeast. In South Carolina, nine tornados struck from the Lowcountry to the Upstate, with nine killed. Gov. Henry McMaster visited the Upstate storm damage and declared a state of emergency, with a similar order already in place because of the coronavirus shutdown.

Two weeks later, another tornado caused massive damage, though it luckily didn’t kill anyone despite tearing through the highly populated and wooded Botany Woods community east of downtown Greenville. The tornado was spawned as a series of three powerful storm cells tracked from the west to east about 9:15 p.m. on April 25.

The tornado first touched down near the Montebello community, then continued on a 5.5-mile path that passed behind Wade Hampton High School and strengthened to cause the most damage in Botany Woods before lifting off and away past East North street.

About 5,000 people lost power in that concentrated area. Oaks more than a century old were snapped, falling into roofs and blocking roadways. The cleanup lasted weeks.