2 Greenville council members voice concern about county deputies but pass mutual aid deal

GREENVILLE — For years, Greenville city police and Greenville County sheriff's deputies have operated across jurisdictional lines, all under a mutual aid agreement that historically has been passed as a formality.

This year, it wasn't.

Two Greenville City Council members took the opportunity during a vote to renew the agreement to warn of what they see as a pattern of hostility among county deputies compared to city police officers.

“The attitude of the officers from the county, my lord, please, with the agreement, if they do come into the city, please, we need to be very cautious,” City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming said before the agreement was approved unanimously Feb. 22.

The longtime councilwoman said she and Police Chief Howie Thompson regularly have to field complaints from citizens and clarify that an encounter was with a county deputy and not a city officer.

Flemming said she understands that the police department might have one or two aggressive officers "but they have more than one or two."

"I know we need the agreement," she said, "but the hostility, leave it at the county."

City Councilman Ken Gibson said before the vote he was concerned that while the city updated its policies on use of force following the summer of unrest after the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer, the county did not.

Gibson, who along with Flemming represents largely minority districts that often have the heaviest police presence, said he wanted any deputy involvement within the city "to be the rare exception as opposed to the rule."

“We have very, very, very good officers," Gibson said. "We have very, very, very good procedures, and I don’t want to have any problems that may relate from different officers working from different expectations and held to different standards.”

However, sheriff's Lt. Ryan Flood told The Post and Courier in an interview that the agency holds its deputies to a high standard with use-of-force policies that are endorsed through its national accreditation that it has maintained since 1988.

Flood said he disagreed with the council members' characterizations.

“We do require a very strict level of conduct and professionalism beyond reproach from each and every deputy working at our agency,” Flood said.

Flood said the sheriff's office updated one element of its use-of-force policy in response to the death of Floyd.

In that deadly arrest that sparked summertime protests across the country, several police officers didn't intervene. The death prompted the Greenville County Sheriff's Office to adopt a "duty to intervene clause," Flood said, which calls for a deputy to step in if witnessing an excessive use of force.

“We saw the importance of that," Flood said. "As you could see with George Floyd, you had an officer using an extremely excessive use of force and other officers standing around.”

The protests in downtown Greenville the weekend after Floyd's May 25 death were an example of when a mutual aid agreement comes into play.

Sheriff's deputies donned riot gear alongside city officers to clear Main Street of protesters as tear gas filled the air.

The mutual aid agreement renewed this week from the last amended form in 2016 lays out a specific process for allowing the agencies to provide assistance in emergencies and in criminal investigations, among other things.

The head of each agency or a designee must describe in detail the purpose and parameters of the action and a liaison is appointed to manage, Police Capt. Jeff Long told council members.

In the agreement, one section states that "responding law enforcement officers shall be responsible at all times for acting within the policies and procedures set forth in the policy and procedure manual of the law enforcement agency by which they are regularly employed."

In response to the council members' comments, Long said he is familiar.

"I do understand the concerns," Long said. "Been here 23 years, so I'm fully aware.

"Of course we're going to try to handle our business, but there may be times where we just need some extra help in a support role," he said.