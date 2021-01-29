192 new homes proposed on Fountain Inn's SE Main Street, along border with Simpsonville

A 192-home subdivision could be built in northern Fountain Inn on the city's border with Simpsonville, according to an application recently filed with the Greenville County Subdivision Advisory Committee.

The townhome community would be called Stoneledge Cottages. The development is less than a mile from another proposed subdivision that would be built on Bryson Drive and comprise about 180 houses and townhomes.

Greenville's Blackstream Development filed the application earlier this month. BlueWater Civil Design, which is also involved in the Bryson Road project, is handling engineering.

If approved, the development would be built on a roughly 32-acre tract near where SE Main intersects with Harrison Bridge Road, close to Heritage Park and the Fountain Inn SCDMV office. The layout submitted to GCSAC would include two new roads that would connect with SE Main Street.

Comments filed by the state Department of Transportation stated a required traffic impact study has not yet been submitted in relation to the project and recommended the project approval wait until it has received and reviewed one.