top story

12 remaining charges dropped against former Greenville sheriff; conviction appeal awaits

  • Updated
Sheriff Sexual Misconduct

Suspended Greenville Sheriff Will Lewis speaks to his attorney, Rauch Wise, before court resumes on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 24, 2019, in Greenville, S.C. Lewis, 43, said he did not plan to have sex with his young female assistant at an out-of-town budget conference, but one thing led to another after they went out for drinks and ended up in her hotel room.(Josh Morgan/The Greenville News via AP, Pool)

 Josh Morgan

GREENVILLE — The remaining charges against former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis have been dropped as his appeal on one misconduct conviction remains.

Two years ago, a jury convicted Lewis of misconduct in office in connection with an extramarital affair with a female employee that involved use of public resources.

The former sheriff, who was in the first year of his term when details of the scandal emerged in 2017, was sentenced to a year in jail but is on release as his appeal to the state Supreme Court is pending.

A ruling on the appeal awaits after arguments were made in early March, state Attorney General's Office spokesman Robert Kittle said March 31.

On Feb. 5, a dozen charges related to the affair were dropped by prosecutorial discretion. The prosecutor, 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, told The Post and Courier in December that he had intended at the beginning of 2020 to decide whether to proceed with those charges after Lewis' conviction in November 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic set in and delayed cases and stressed resources, which he said caused him to reevaluate. He picked up consideration of pursuing the charges last October.

Lewis was convicted on one count of statutory misconduct in office but not guilty on a charge of common law misconduct in office. In his appeal of the conviction, Lewis argued that the misconduct charge is overly broad.

If the conviction stands, Lewis won't be able hold public office again regardless of Brackett's decision to drop other charges, which included five statutory misconduct charges, five common law misconduct charges, one perjury charge and a charge of obstructing justice.

"That decision will not have any impact on Lewis’s conviction currently on appeal or the consequences that stem from that conviction," Kittle said.

Reporter/Local Editor

Eric is a reporter and local editor for The Post and Courier in Greenville. Previously with The Greenville News, he's covered the Upstate for two decades and served as a USA TODAY correspondent. He studied journalism at the University of South Carolina.

