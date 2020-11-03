Michelin to invest $100 million in Greenville County facilities for advanced manufacturing

Michelin North America plans to invest $100 million in its manufacturing facilities throughout Greenville County over the next seven years as part of the company’s commitment to advanced manufacturing in the Upstate, the company told The Post and Courier on Tuesday.
The investment will go toward equipment and machinery “consistent with our commitment to accelerate advance manufacturing in our state,” said Megan Bagwell, a Michelin spokesperson.
Michelin’s new $100 million investment will be made as part of an updated tax incentives agreement with Greenville County that the County Council is scheduled to vote on Tuesday night at its regular business meeting.
The county’s agreement, which offers the global tire manufacturer the ability to pay a set fee to the county rather than taxes to lower the company’s tax bill, will be extended five additional years in exchange for Michelin’s decision to continue to invest in its facilities in Greenville County.
Greenville County and Michelin are working to simplify older tax agreements between the county and company now that the world’s leading tire manufacturer has exceeded its original commitments under a 1996 agreement.
The changes will remove an administrative burden on the local government but won’t change the amount Michelin contributes to the county’s revenue, Bagwell said.
“The amount we contribute to the county does not change, and there is no net financial impact to Michelin or the state government,” she said.
Michelin North America employs more than 9,700 people in South Carolina with nearly 4,300 of those jobs at facilities in Greenville County.
Michelin opened its first manufacturing facilities in Greenville in 1975 and brought its North American headquarters to Greenville in 1985.
“Since coming to Greenville County in 1975, thousands of local residents - two generations - have been employed by Michelin,” said Butch Kirven, Greenville County Council chairman. “Almost everyone in Greenville County knows someone who works at Michelin. And over the past 40 years, Michelin has invested over a billion dollars in Greenville County, and much more throughout the state.”
When Michelin established its North American headquarters in Greenville, it transformed the county “from a fading textile industry to modern, diversified manufacturing,” Kirven said. “Michelin has made all the difference for Greenville County.”
In 2012, Greenville County agreed to a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Michelin in return for the company’s investment of $200 million in multiple projects across its operations in the county. Since then, Michelin has invested more than $442 million in the county, according to the updated agreement.
The county’s new agreement with Michelin will extend the FILOT agreement by 10 years and also extend special source credits by 10 years, Bagwell said.
County Council will introduce the amended tax incentives at its meeting Tuesday. The agreement must pass three readings by the Council.