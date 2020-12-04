Local, SC leaders rally to save Anderson federal courthouse

ANDERSON — The G. Ross Anderson Federal Courthouse in Anderson is expected to be shuttered next year with the completion of a $105 million federal courthouse rising in downtown Greenville, but local and state leaders are working hard to reverse that decision.

Word that the historic courthouse in Anderson could close started to circulate just before Thanksgiving, prompting a flurry of correspondence with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The Post and Courier Greenville reached out this week to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the agency that manages the federal court system's courtroom facilities, and confirmed late Friday that the Anderson courthouse's operations and most of the courthouse operations in the Spartanburg federal courthouse would be moved to Greenville.

The decision, a spokeswoman with the Administrative Office wrote in an email, was reached four years ago, the same year Congress fully funded the Carroll A. Campbell Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Greenville. The move will save taxpayers more than $730,000 a year, she wrote.

But people in South Carolina are just now hearing about it.

Graham's spokesman, Kevin Bishop, said the senator has received messages from leaders back home and is investigating the matter. Graham is chairman of the U.S. Senate judiciary committee and has sights set on picking up the budget committee chairmanship next year.

The judge for which the Anderson courthouse is named died Tuesday after an extended decline in health.

Closing his courthouse now would be remarkably bad timing, Anderson-area state Rep. Brian White said.

"We know that Judge G. Ross Anderson just passed away, too," White said. "It's kind of a symbol of Anderson and this area. Especially with someone who has been an icon of the area as Judge Anderson has."

The plan calls for Spartanburg's federal trial-court judge, Donald C. Coggins, Spartanburg's U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge, and Anderson's current federal trial-court judge, Tim Cain, to all move their offices and court operations to Greenville.

An appellate judge for the U.S. 4th Circuit will maintain an office at the Donald S. Russell Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Spartanburg.

Coggins could not be reached for comment. Cain, who shared a legal practice with Sen. Graham in the 1990s and now lives in Anderson County, declined to comment.

Earlier this week, the Anderson County Council passed a resolution opposing any potential closure of the historic G. Ross Anderson Federal Courthouse, which has stood in downtown Anderson for 82 years.

"We are all writing letters," Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley told The Post and Courier Greenville.

Anderson-area state Rep. West Cox said that what looks good on paper as a cost savings is not necessarily what's best for a community.

"It seems to be that that's the government's mode of operation, whether state or federal, is 'Let's consolidate,'" he said.

In a letter to Graham, Cox wrote that the Anderson federal courthouse should remain because of the Upstate's rapid growth and Anderson's emergence as a center of interstate and global manufacturing. Cox's letter, which says Anderson is "far from the sleepy agricultural community of yore," was co-signed by every member of Anderson County's eight-member legislative delegation.

Anderson County has nearly 200,000 residents and multiple interstate and global manufacturers, including Bosch, Michelin, Techtronic and First Quality, whose legal matters are handled in federal court.

The United States has 94 "district" trial courts among the 50 states and territories. The South Carolina District currently has courthouses in Columbia, Charleston, Greenville, Florence, Spartanburg and Anderson. Just Anderson and Spartanburg have a single federal judge in residence.

Federal courthouses bring a measure of prestige, Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns said. Closing them can have a significant economic impact on a community, Shirley said.

The Anderson courthouse draws jurors, highly skilled attorneys and courthouse staff to downtown. It also houses most of its federal defendants on a floor of the Anderson city jail next door. The U.S. government rents that jail space from the city of Anderson, said Shirley, who was mayor of Anderson from 1998 to 2006. Judge Anderson helped broker that deal before he retired.

Of the city of Anderson's $31 million in budgeted revenue this year, $2.2 million came from the federal government for prisoner "per diem."

"The city built the jail based on that income stream coming from the federal government," Shirley said. "I can see if they take away the courthouse, somebody in Washington will say, 'We don't need the jail space either.'"

The new 193,000-square-foot courthouse in Greenville will have seven courtrooms and enough office space for nine judges when it's finished in August 2021. That's enough space for all the federal judges currently seated in the Upstate.

Federal courthouses have a landlord — the General Services Administration (GSA) within the executive branch — but organize operations within the judicial branch's sprawling Administrative Office.

A GSA spokesman in the Atlanta office said he wasn't aware of plans to consolidate court operations in Greenville. With the move, GSA will gain the 15,800-square-foot courthouse in Anderson and 18,848 square feet of courthouse space in Spartanburg.

The closure of federal courthouses in South Carolina has a recent precedent.

In an effort to cut costs, the judicial branch shut down the federal courthouse in Beaufort in 2014. The branch's Administrative Office in its annual report last year touted a five-year savings of $105 million from having closed underused courthouses across the country and directed circuits to look for more ways to save through reduced court space.