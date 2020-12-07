Upstate seeing 'breathtaking' rate of COVID-19 spread as Thanksgiving impact emerges

The spread of the coronavirus in the Upstate is "breathtaking," and at this moment the number of cases and strain on hospitals is worse than when the alarm was sounded last summer, a Prisma health expert said.

Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health-Upstate, is a prominent face in the public health community's pleas to take preventative measures to slow the spread.

On Monday evening, James stood near the Christmas tree outside the Greenville Memorial Hospital entrance in an impromptu press conference as he said hospitals are beginning to see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings on the number of cases.

But, James said, "we'll probably see more of a rise."

The Upstate, South Carolina and in fact the United States faces a converging point: Just as promising vaccines near distribution, people will be in closer proximity together than they have since the pandemic first took hold.

In the summer, a second wave spiked cases in South Carolina above 1,000 daily on a regular basis. Over the past several days, cases have exceeded 2,000 daily, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Hospitals are filling up at a rate higher than when health officials pleaded with the public to wear masks and keep appropriate social distance or else hospital bed space would run out, James said.

Now, the rate of spread across the country has left the Upstate with fewer options to bring in staffing help if needed, he said.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"Where we had hotspots back in the summer, we have one big hotspot called the United States," James said.

As in a press conference before Thanksgiving, James declined to be specific about the number of beds filled with COVID patients because he said the figures fluctuate throughout the day. He said the numbers are on par with the summertime but rising at a faster rate.

On Monday, DHEC reported 2,413 new cases in South Carolina. The record for daily cases was set on Saturday at 2,715, and Sunday stood at 2,538.

As has been the case for the past month, Greenville County led the way in daily cases across the state. Monday's figure was 367 new cases.

Pickens County currently has the highest rate of spread in the state with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000.

The COVID-19 illness killed 12 more people, making for 4,249 total confirmed deaths in the state for the year, according to Monday's report. Across the state, 1,025 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, with 243 in intensive care and 108 on ventilators.

“We expected to see a rise after Thanksgiving," James said. "We’ve seen it. It is very significant in the rate of rise, actually faster than we saw in July when we said, ‘We need to slow this down.’”

"Take us seriously," he said. "Please believe us. We have no agenda here other than your best interest."