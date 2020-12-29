Upstate SC hospitals, short on staff due to virus, at capacity to care for COVID-19 patients

GREENVILLE — In dire terms, Upstate medical leaders warned Tuesday that the region's hospitals have reached their capacity to treat the waves of coronavirus patients seeking care.

They begged residents to cancel gatherings for New Year’s Eve to stem the tide of cases they fear will overwhelm already-taxed medical workers.

“You need to be afraid at this point,” said Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health, the state’s largest health care provider. “We need to have a little healthy fear.”

The issue, officials warned during a news conference in downtown Greenville, isn’t entirely about available beds. Health care workers are getting sick in greater numbers, and the Upstate’s hospital systems are short on staff to care for incoming patients.

Prisma has space it could convert to treat more COVID-19 patients, but it doesn’t have any more staff to add, said Mark O’Halla, Prisma’s president and CEO, who spoke for the first time at the latest of the city’s semi-regular coronavirus briefings.

Right now, 263 Prisma employees are out of work due to the coronavirus, he said. Dr. Marcus Blackstone, chief clinical officer of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, said about a third of that number of employees are out of work at Bon Secours — which is roughly one-third the size of Prisma.

Prisma announced it is opening a COVID step-down unit at its Laurens County hospital for recovering patients, partly to alleviate strain on its other hospitals, O’Halla said. But a two-tiered system is difficult to implement without staff, and that’s where everybody is struggling right now, he said.

“We have to get this to plateau,” O’Halla said. If the skyrocketing upward trend continues, “we are going to be in some really challenging circumstances that we just don’t want to get to.”

Greenville County's rate of incidence is currently more than 1,200 per 100,000 residents, indicating extremely high community spread. Spartanburg, Pickens, Oconee and Anderson counties are similarly high. Greenville has reported more than 6,300 new cases in the past two weeks.

Earlier in the pandemic, the virus surged in cities, creating hot spots where traveling doctors and nurses could help. Now the entire country is “one gigantic red lightbulb,” and no one has staff to spare to send elsewhere, James said.

“There’s nowhere to go,” James said. “We have to deal with this here.”

Overall, 80 percent of beds are occupied at Upstate hospitals, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. But available intensive care beds are running out. For example, Spartanburg Medical Center is treating 147 COVID-19 patients but has just six available ICU beds remaining, according to The New York Times, which is tracking occupancy data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The steps to plateau the virus spread are the same as they have been since early in the pandemic, officials said. Avoid group gatherings, wear masks, physically distance from others, wash your hands and stay home from work if you are sick. They advise getting tested if you are regularly in contact with others or if you have even minor symptoms.

Greenville Mayor Knox White said the city would step up its enforcement of its own mask mandate and Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders, which ban serving alcohol after 11 p.m. even on New Year’s Eve. White said he asked McMaster for assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division to help with enforcement efforts Thursday and urged residents to stay home that night.

One New Year’s Eve event — the Reedy River Grand Ball — which had billed itself as a 700-person gathering in the 20,000-square-foot Westfield Greenville event space catered by Rick Erwin’s Dining Group, drew intense backlash and a social media campaign calling for the event’s cancellation. On Tuesday, as Greenville held its press briefing, Palmetto Entertainment Production announced the event was canceled.

White said he was pleased the ball had decided to cancel and said some planned events have misrepresented permissions they have received to host events. The city and state had each denied waivers events sought to host even larger crowds. He thanked the public for drawing attention to the event.

“A lot of people have done the right thing in speaking out and reminding people that this is not the right thing to do on New Year’s Eve of 2021,” he said.

Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson said the department has received numerous complaints about planned New Year’s Eve events and has assembled teams to check local restaurants, bars and event spaces to ensure compliance with McMaster’s orders to stop alcohol sales at 11 p.m.

In late-summer when the second wave of coronavirus cases spiked in Greenville, the community responded as businesses led the way in requiring masks, James said. He urged businesses to again clamp down, and he again called for more mask mandates from other area governments.

So far, the city is alone in passing a mask mandate in Greenville County. County Council will consider a resolution in January, but without an enforcement mandate, to support wearing masks.

White again urged Greenville County to pass its own mask ordinance. He called it a serious situation now.

“I hope they’ll reconsider,” White said.

Blackstone, with Bon Secours, said Greenville County’s situation is bad because its residents haven’t continued to socially distance and wear masks, especially during the holidays.

“We had our call this morning with all five Upstate hospitals and everybody is at their capacity bed-wise,” he said. “Everybody is holding patients in their emergency room. We can’t create any more space on our floors. We can’t create any more space in our ICUs. Even if we have beds, unfortunately we don’t have the staff to staff them.”

With numbers going up, the hospitals are cutting elective surgeries again and redeploying staff.

“You’ve really taken the capability out of our hands because you’ve overwhelmed the hospital systems at this point,” Blackstone said.

And if it continues to worsen, James warned, hospital employees will have to begin to decide which patients get care.