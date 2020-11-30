Upstate SC hospitals preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout; initial supply will be limited

With federal officials signaling the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be available by mid-December, hospitals and officials in the Upstate and around South Carolina are preparing for their arrival.

Doses of a vaccine produced by Pfizer Pharmaceutical, which has to be stored at almost minus-100 degrees Fahrenheit, have already begun arriving in the U.S. That vaccine, one of a handful that have shown promising results, is currently awaiting emergency approval from the Federal Drug Administration.

As coronavirus cases spike, particularly in the Upstate, it is unclear how many doses South Carolina will receive and supply will initially be very limited, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Services. When doses first arrive in the state, they will be available to those at highest risk of contracting, spreading or dying from the disease, including medical professionals, nursing home residents and essential workers, the state agency said.

Prisma Health, which has locations in the Upstate and Midlands, is ready to receive, store and administer the vaccine when it becomes available, according to spokeswoman Sandy Dees. The health system, which operates Greenville Memorial Hospital and seven other hospitals in the Upstate, has formed a task force to plan how to effectively distribute the vaccine throughout the community and has applied to be the primary distributor in the Midlands.

Dees said in an emailed statement that while the hospital system is "optimistic the vaccine is right around the corner," people should not stop adhering to social distancing and other health guidelines.

Bon Secours Health System, which operates Bon Secours St. Francis in Greenville, is also preparing to distribute vaccines when the inoculations are approved by the FDA, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Robinson. The hospital system has been working with government agencies and other healthcare providers to plan for sourcing and administering the vaccine, Robinson said in a statement.