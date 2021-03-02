Upstate health systems say their COVID vaccine supply still doesn't meet demand

As South Carolina prepares to more than triple the number of people in the state eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at least two Upstate health systems said they have been struggling to meet the current demand.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced March 2 that essential employees working in person, those 55 and older and people with certain underlying health conditions qualify to receive the vaccine, adding about 2.7 million people to the 1.3 million who were already eligible as a part of group 1A.

But a spokeswoman for Prisma Health, which operates medical centers throughout the Upstate and Midlands, said in an email that the health system is already struggling to meet the need for those who already qualify and does not have the inventory to accommodate a surge.

Prisma has only been receiving Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses to offer full protection, and is set to receive 18,720 doses next week. But most of them are reserved for booster shots. First dose appointments are "very limited," the email said.

"We have the capacity to administer many more doses per day across our system — we just need the vaccine supply," the email said.

Spartanburg Regional Medical Center said in an email that its federal allocations have also not yet been sufficient to keep up with the needs of group 1A patients.

Spartanburg Regional, which operates in a county of 320,000 people and serves two other counties, has so far received about 24,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The Moderna vaccine also entails a second dose, but DHEC does not indicate the health system has received any of the booster shots.

“Those shipments are not meeting the demand among the eligible population in our community,” the system said in an email.

The health system regularly reviews the possibility of opening new vaccination sites but has been limited by the availability of vaccines, according to the email.

Bon Secours Saint Francis said requests for vaccinations from group 1A have not slowed.

South Carolina as a whole is set to receive 41,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot, a significant boost to the current weekly federal allotment of about 98,000 first doses of other vaccines.

Prisma is currently seeking approval from DHEC to begin administering the new vaccine as well as the Moderna vaccine.

A spokesperson with AnMed Health did not immediately respond to a voicemail left March 2.