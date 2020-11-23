Upstate doctors ring COVID alarm, fear post-Thanksgiving spike could overwhelm hospitals

The plea this summer was simple and direct: Wear masks or the Upstate's hospitals would be overrun with COVID-19 patients, beyond capacity.

The public and businesses reacted, and state and local officials say the surge in cases eased as a direct result.

Now, health officials are pleading with the public again just as families gather for Thanksgiving — with a warning that hospitals are again at risk of filling up farther down the line as cold weather sets in and keeps people indoors.

“The alarms are ringing again, but unlike the summer, we're now in the winter," Mayor Knox White said during a press briefing Tuesday with officials from the area's two biggest hospital systems standing by solemnly. "We’re going to have the holiday coming up and we also have generally colder weather, so it’s going to be challenging in more respects.”

The summer surge in cases was troubling, but while COVID hospitalization numbers are at about two-thirds the level of summertime, the upward trend in more stark and starting from a higher point, said Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health-Upstate.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,374 new positive cases on Monday, and Greenville County led the way with 218. Twenty three more people died in the state, adding to already more than 4,000 who have succumbed thus far.

The peak of COVID hospitalizations reached about 300 in the summer, James said. He declined to offer exact numbers Tuesday, saying they fluctuate from day to day, but he said there are currently more than 200 in the Upstate and Midlands with a "rapid rise" happening now.

If people don't take specific actions for Thanksgiving, the availability of hospital beds could reach crisis level just as hthe country nears the first distributions of promising vaccines likely later this year.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," James said. "We've got some time before we get there, though."

The steps are fundamental, he said.

Limit gatherings to immediate family. Wear masks. Don't participate if you feel ill. Spend as much time outside as you can. When eating, don't do it together at a table because you have to take your mask off. Have one person serve food instead of each family member serving themselves.

Earlier this week, Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to get tested for COVID-19 before joining Thanksgiving festivities. Still, while tests can detect positive cases, James said that they aren't a substitute for preventative measures because the tests only capture a snapshot if results are negative.

"Do not let your guard down," he said. "If you do, people will get ill."

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System hospitals aren't at capacity yet, but "as we empty beds, we fill the beds right back up," said Dr. Marcus Blackstone, the system's chief clinical officer.

The situation is compounded by an uptick in traditional flu cases, Blackstone said.

“It’s even more of a reality today than it was back in the summer," he said," because we didn’t have the flu piece and people were outdoors.”

One consequence that dates back to the springtime is that people who declined to seek care for chronic conditions during the period of austere shutdown are now filling hospital beds with more-serious problems than if they had sought care before their symptoms worsened.

For instance, a patient with cardiovascular problems who could have been treated with a stent may now suffer cardiac arrest.

“One thing that happened during that shutdown, people were afraid to come get the care," James said. "It was a significant problem after everything ramped back up, because now we were dealing with what turned into a very rapid spike and the chronic disease that had been put off for three months had to be taken of. It doesn’t go away and it doesn’t get better without managing it.”

The mayor said a collective effort can keep Greenville from suffering the fate of cold-weather states like Illinois, Wisconsin and the Dakotas, which are all seeing crisis-level hospital bed shortages.

"It's up to us," he said.