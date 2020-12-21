Upstate doctors: Holiday gatherings risk tragedy, point to post-Thanksgiving COVID surge

The Thanksgiving spike of COVID hospitalizations that Upstate health officials feared came to be, and now with back-to-back holidays in sight the worst could be yet to come.

Hospitals could be overwhelmed by the first few weeks after the long-awaited end of 2020, leaders of each major Upstate hospital system said Monday in a joint conference pleading with the public to sacrifice traditional holiday gatherings.

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System were concerning before the Thanksgiving holiday and since that time have doubled, said Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, the system's chief medical officer.

The same is true for the Upstate's other hospitals, he said.

"We are extraordinarily concerned about what's going to happen when the holidays come, where people get together in large groups, and then we're going to have tragedies occurring in January," Lombardozzi said.

It's the first time all five major health providers in the region — Prisma Health, Bon Secours St. Francis, AnMed Health, Self Regional Healthcare and Spartanburg — have sounded the now-familiar alarm in unison.

Numbers over time

It comes at a time when numbers across the board show that the rate of the spread of coronavirus in the Upstate is drastically higher than its summer wave and, unlike the summer, is far outpacing other regions of the state.

In July, the Lowcountry lead the state in the seven-day moving average of COVID cases, which peaked at about 700, according to a DHEC data chart provided by the hospital systems on Monday. During the same time, the Midlands and Upstate matched each other with about 500. The Pee Dee region spiked but stayed below 400.

Cases dropped in August in all regions. Come mid-September, the Midlands spiked back to summertime levels while other remained relatively steady.

Then, as cases ticked up in October, the numbers soared after Halloween in the Upstate and Midlands. After Thanksgiving, the rate of spread has skyrocketed in all regions, but more so in the Upstate.

Greenville County showed 322 new cases in Monday's state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) COVID-19 data, with those numbers from Saturday due to a two-day lag in reporting. The county hit a new daily record of 622 confirmed cases last Wednesday.

(In DHEC's reporting, Wednesday totals tend to show the highest numbers because they reflect Monday's confirmed cases. Therefore, Wednesday numbers often reflect people who have sought medical attention after a weekend.)

Greenville's two-week rate of incidence, meaning the portion of the population currently diagnosed as being positive for the virus, stands at 1,153 per 100,000 residents. That means roughly one of every 87 people in the county have been confirmed positive in the past two weeks.

Pickens County remains worst in the Upstate at 1,245 cases for every 100,000 residents. Oconee was at 968, Spartanburg at 958 and Anderson at 862. Only lightly populated Dillon County (1,371) had a worse infection rate in South Carolina than Pickens.

The health officials on Monday said that while the chart shifts related to the time of holiday gatherings, the correlation has been confirmed anecdotally with patients and their families describing how they contracted the virus.

"We noticed an increased number of cases since the Thanksgiving holiday where many of these were for social gatherings, and our hospitalizations have increased as a result of that," said Dr. Brad Mock, AnMed Health's chief medical officer.

At Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, chief medical officer Dr. Matthew Logan said one patient is currently supported by a ventilator in the intensive care unit because of contraction at a family gathering.

“I’m personally an ER physician by trade," Logan said, "and I’ve seen firsthand some of the regret on the faces of family members who have had no symptoms when they gathered for Thanksgiving, only to later develop symptoms and realize they had exposed their loved ones."

Why the Upstate?

When asked by The Post and Courier why the Upstate in particular has seen exponentially higher rates, there was no specific answer beyond what is observable here.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System chief clinical officer Dr. Marcus Blackstone said that scenes in big box stores and reports of people having gatherings are directly related. Blackstone said that it appears that even the older, most-vulnerable members of the population are relaxing preventative measures.

"This doesn't surprise us given what we see in the community," Blackstone said.

The Upstate's two largest providers, Bon Secours and Prisma Health, are in a situation where hospital beds are being turned over to incoming patients as soon as they are emptied, which dates back to the original call to 'flatten the curve' in the spring when the pandemic first set in.

"We can supply beds, but we cannot supply them faster than the demand is going up, and so there will come a point where things tip over and we don’t want that to happen,” said Dr. Wendell James, Prisma's chief clinical officer.

The rest of the state hasn't reached the point of the Upstate in hospital bed capacity, he said, but the numbers are climbing.

"Across the state, there are beds," James said. "The Upstate is probably straining way more than anybody else right now, but we’re beginning to see this happen across the whole state. It’s just not at the degree were seeing it in the Upstate.”

The biggest threat, James said, could come just as people celebrate the end of the most challenging year in generations on New Year's Eve.

The vaccines being shipped to healthcare systems now are steadily being distributed and mark "a light at the end of the tunnel, but it won't be until late spring or early summer that the general population will be vaccinated, he said.

If the Upstate starts the new year from its current COVID-19 baseline "we will have a significantly difficult time" managing the need for treatment, James said.

"I know we're tired of this, I'm tired of it, we're all tired of it," he said. "But we are so close to the end of this, let's don't blow it now."