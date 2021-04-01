Upstate blood supply threatened by historically low donations, the Blood Connection says

The Blood Connection said April 1 it is seeing historically low blood donor turnout that may lead to rationing or shortages at some of its partner hospitals if its supply continues to deplete.

The community blood center is the exclusive blood provider for all of the hospitals in the Greenville area so any shortages would affect the local system, said Allie Van Dyke, the center’s spokeswoman.

To facilitate more blood donors, The Blood Connection has extended its hours at its blood donation centers ahead of the Easter holiday when donations commonly drop off, she said.

The Blood Connection called it an urgent need. Several unexpected traumas have exacerbated the issue, including one hospital that alerted the center that one patient needed more than 150 units of blood in a short amount of time.

Van Dyke said the blood supply was at a more precarious point now than it was a year ago at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is safe for those who have received any of the COVID-19 vaccines to donate blood immediately, she said. The Blood Connection has also started a new antibody screening to test each donor’s blood to see if it contains antibodies as a result of the vaccine or from natural exposure.

More than 800 donors per day are needed across the center’s 18 county region in the Upstate and northeast Georgia. Those interested can find a location and schedule an appointment on The Blood Connection’s website or by calling 800-392-6551.