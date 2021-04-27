Thousands more Greenville students return to 5 days in class, with COVID rate still 'high'

GREENVILLE — Coronavirus is more widespread within Greenville County's public schools than in the community as a whole and has been for most of the past 40 days, school leaders reported April 27.

They also warned that the number of students in quarantine could spike in days ahead under a new state mandate to allow anyone to return to in-person school five days a week. Safety protocols in the district's more crowded schools, Superintendent Burke Royster said, cannot be maintained.

A General Assembly resolution that passed April 14 established an April 26 deadline to open schools five days a week to any students wanting in-person instruction. Royster on April 27 explained to school board members in a special called meeting what that looks like in the state's largest school district.

If a student tests positive for coronavirus, he or she will now likely expose four to eight other students, Royster said. Anyone exposed to an infected individual — that is, within six feet of that person for at least 15 minutes — will have to be quarantined under current health department requirements.

Under safety protocols in place through the end of last week, an infected individual rarely exposed anyone, Royster said. Since March, the daily number of students in quarantine has varied between 20 and 80, he said.

"I guess this is what I worry about now is that we're approaching May," trustee Derek Lewis said. "One of the valedictorians lives on my street, and she came up to me and said, 'So now that you've taken the plexiglass away, and if I sit in a classroom, as valedictorian, and someone in my class tests positive a week after next, then I won't be able to speak at my high school graduation, because I'll be required to be isolating because of a possible exposure in that classroom.' Is that correct?"

"It is possible, depending on where that person is sitting," Royster said.

Royster said any valedictorian or salutatorian in quarantine or isolation in the final days of school would be able to give speeches via video.

Plexiglass in 1,200 classrooms across the district has been removed in recent days and desks scooted into rows so as to minimize the number of students sitting face-to-face, Royster said.

The risk of exposure is relatively high in Greenville County Schools. According to school district data, the two-week incidence rate of infections within Greenville County Schools as of April 21 was 238 per 100,000 people. Anything more than 200 per 100,000 is classified as 'high' by the state health department. In Greenville County as a whole, that rate was 204.6. In South Carolina, the rate was lower, at 150.1. With the exception of one week, the Greenville school infection rate has been ahead of both state and county since March 10.

Royster said the vast majority of infections are among students — 89 percent, up from 80 percent in the first half of the school year — and the high vaccination rate of staff is keeping that older group's infection rates down. The same can be said for vaccinated adults around the county, which makes the district's infection rates, with its disproportionately large percentage of unvaccinated young people, compare poorly. It is also possible, Royster said, that variants are having an outsized impact on younger populations.

Still, he said, the number of people, young or old, infected with the coronavirus in the county's public schools is at its lowest since November.

Masks will be required at all times, Royster said.

As of last week, 1,424 students of all ages were enrolled in the district's virtual academy not by choice, Royster said, because they had moved into the district or within the district to a school that did not have enough physical classroom space for them under previous social-distancing protocols — with at least six feet of distance between desks or at least three feet if a plexiglass barrier was in place.

With the state legislature's resolution, those students are entitled to take classes now in brick-and-mortar schools, and about half have opted to do so for the final 20 days, Royster said. The roughly 22,000 students whose families opted into virtual instruction for the entire year, he said, can't automatically return to in-person instruction. Asked about virtual academy students going back to brick-and-mortar schools, Royster said 2,400 students are on a waiting list to get back to in-person instruction.

For the previously virtual students in elementary and middle school, returning to schools means having a whole new set of in-person teachers. Virtual teachers in the lower grades are remaining online only. The relative academic benefit of changing a student to in-person instruction for the final month of class, especially younger kids who would have all new teachers, is minimal, Royster said. Summertime in-person remediation will help these students, he said.

High school teachers were already teaching a combination of in-person and online classes, Royster said, and students in those grades can in most cases keep their teachers if they return to in-person school.

In addition to the virtual students returning to brick-and-mortar schools, the General Assembly's resolution affects about 15,000 high school students in Greenville County who had not attended classes five days a week all year. To maintain social distance, these students were attending classes in-person 75 percent of the time but now can now attend the full week if they choose. Teachers will continue to teach an online component for students who aren't comfortable with five-day instruction, and for the 6,500 high-schoolers in the district's virtual academy, Royster said.