Spread out, wear masks, get tested: Thanksgiving medical advice as COVID spikes Upstate

As the number of coronavirus cases peaks once again in the Upstate at a time when families are making or adjusting holiday plans, the state public health agencies said anyone planning to attend a holiday get-together should consider getting a coronavirus test beforehand.

That recommendation follows a spike in cases across South Carolina that roughly matches a nationwide spike unmatched so far in the epidemic’s 10-month history.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina Hospital Association and Medical University of South Carolina together on Monday encouraged residents across the state to avoid indoor Thanksgiving gatherings and to continue to practice physical distancing and wearing a face mask.

The agencies urged college students visiting home for Thanksgiving to get a coronavirus test first.

“Additionally, we recommend getting tested before attending any family gatherings,” the groups said. “Asymptomatic individuals can unknowingly carry the virus and pass it along to friends and family who could experience severe illness, hospitalization, or worse.”

Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health-Upstate, said while he understands this will be a different Thanksgiving than most are used to, residents should limit the size of their gathering and take measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Eat outside and spread out if at all possible, he said.

Families should avoid crowding around the dining room table this year. Rather than putting eight people around a table made for six, families should consider spreading out to multiple rooms or sitting across a room from each other if eating outside isn’t possible, he said.

And, James said, families should limit the size of their Thanksgiving get-together this year to immediate family or a small group.

“We have as many as 40 some Thanksgivings,” James said. “We can’t do that this year. We just can’t.”

An unappealing as it may sound, everyone should wear a mask when not eating, especially elderly family members.

“If you have grandparents, make them wear a mask,” he said.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

James said he understands the difficulties of this year and the different family dynamics it presents. Due to his job and presence around hospitalized patients, James said he avoided hugging his 85-year-old mother for seven months.

“It’s hard on her,” he said. “The first thing she does when you come in the door is reach, and I say, ‘Woah, wait a minute.’ And it’s different and it’s not what we like to do.”

It’s odd and it’s especially different around close family or friends, where familiarity often leads to relaxing your guard, he said, but unless it’s immediate family – spouse or children – he said all precautions should be taken this year.

That includes the way food is served. Among other tips, James said families should take the following recommendations:

Don’t pass around a bunch of dishes at the table.

If serving a buffet-style, designate one person to serve the food. That person should wear a mask and gloves, he said.

Limit the gathering to 8-10 people in your close family unit.

The recommendations come as case numbers have spiked to unprecedented numbers in the Upstate in the past two weeks and public health officials fear hospitalizations and deaths, which tend to lag new cases by a few weeks, will rise as well.

Five of the top 10 days for new cases in both Greenville and Spartanburg have come in the past two weeks, while six of the top 10 days for new cases in Anderson have come in the past two weeks, according to SCDHEC.

The 7-day moving average of new cases for the entire Upstate reached its highest peak yet on Saturday with 527.6 new cases. The number of new cases in the Upstate had been steadily climbing since early October but spiked starting two weeks ago, according to SCDHEC.

The numbers mark a new and potentially devastating chapter of the virus, as colder weather and less daylight forces more people indoors.

Wearing a mask and insisting relatives wear one too can help stem the rising tide of cases, James said.

“You always say, ‘this may be mama’s last Thanksgiving.’ But it may be mama’s last Thanksgiving if I give her COVID,” he said.