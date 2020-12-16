Spartanburg Regional's top doctor says hospitals are full as COVID-19 vaccinations begin

SPARTANBURG — As a small crowd watched Wednesday morning, a nurse slipped a needle into Dr. Chris Lombardozzi's arm and depressed the plunger.

Just that quickly, the health system had administered its first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Spartanburg Regional received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday, which the Food and Drug Administration approved last week.

The doses have arrived in the Upstate at a critical time, as cases hit new highs across the region and hospital resources are stretched to critical levels.

In Spartanburg County, more than 93 percent of hospital beds were occupied as of late Monday night, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. With Christmas on the horizon, experts worry indoor gatherings will only make matters worse.

"Our hospitals are full," said Lombardozzi, Spartanburg Regional's chief medical officer, before receiving the vaccine Wednesday. "The entire Upstate is full of people with COVID at numbers we have never contemplated before, ever."

It will likely be months before the vaccine is available to the public at large as the doses available are administered to priority groups, such as frontline medical workers and those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the disease.

Lombardozzi said the vaccine represents the light at the end of the tunnel, but with more than 300,000 killed by the coronavirus across the country it is important to stay vigilant.

"Please be smart," he said. "Have a happy and safe holiday."

Addressing reporters, Lombardozzi emphasized the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and said he was hopeful it would be widely available sooner rather than later.

"As the numbers have gotten higher, and higher, and higher, we've looked for this vaccine as hope, he said. "We want to get people vaccinated as fast as we possibly can."