South Carolina's largest school district resumes classes Monday

When classes resume Monday, the main goal of Greenville County schools is to avoid what happened in Cherokee County, Ga.

Over the past two weeks, reports of student and staff infections in the suburban Atlanta county have sent home hundreds of students and closed at least three high schools.

The same could happen in Greenville, says Superintendent Burke Royster, especially if teachers get sick. The school district has been able to hire about as many substitutes this year as in years past, but the pandemic will place more stress on an already overburdened sub pool.

"We have close to the same number of substitutes we did last year," Royster said. "The problem with that is we don't ordinarily have enough substitutes. Now, on most days we do. But on every day we don't."

If the district has to start quarantining large numbers of teachers, he said, principals may find themselves unable to staff a building. That's when Royster would have to shut it down.

Teachers and administrators plan to assign students to certain desks and keep kids apart. An infection will inevitably arise, Royster said, so the strategy is to identify it and minimize its impact on other people in the class. Contact tracing, thanks to all those assigned desks, will help pinpoint other possible infections.

"Nobody really knows what's going to happen when all the doors are open," Royster said.

The school district will open under "Plan 1," an attendance plan under which a quarter of students attend each day for four days.

Under a strategy approved by the Greenville County School Board, Plan 1 is required when the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control finds that community spread of coronavirus is high in Greenville County. As of Aug. 17, community spread here was deemed medium, a feat considering 39 of the state's 46 counties were still rated high.

With spread here on the decline, the school district could move to Plan 2 after the first week of school, increasing the number of days at school to two per week. Royster has pledged to give parents five days notice whenever he changes the district's attendance plan.

The first day of school will start with elementary kids arriving for classes at 7:45 a.m., an earlier start time meant to alleviate pressure on a bus system with a shortage of drivers.

Parents will have to drop their little ones off at the curb. No visitors will be allowed inside the school to walk students to class. But East North Street Academy Principal Dawn Hooker said moms and dads should rest assured the kids will be okay. At her school, Kindergarten teachers will be waiting out front to receive students, and assistants will accompany children to their classrooms.

This system played out well during orientation week, Aug. 17-21, Hooker said.

"We didn't have too many tears," she said.