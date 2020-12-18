SC Santa Claus tests positive for COVID-19 in Fountain Inn event for autistic kids

FOUNTAIN INN — Parents whose autistic children participated in a city-sponsored Christmas have been warned that the man playing Santa Claus for the event last weekend has tested positive for COVID-19.
The city of Fountain Inn posted the warning on its website and encouraged anyone who participated in the "Sensory Santa" event to get a COVID test.
The positive test comes at a time when cities across the Upstate made disparate decisions on whether to have such events or even Christmas parades. The city of Greenville canceled its annual parade out of concern.
The Sensory Santa event is designed for autistic children so that there is less noise and lights that could overwhelm their acute senses.
Fountain Inn has long been known for decades for its embrace of the Christmas season, with events and holiday lights strung throughout its revitalized downtown area as well as by residents up and down its Main Street.
The Sensory Santa event is different from the city's other Santa events, said Allison Wood, a coordinator for City Manager Shawn Bell. The Post and Courier has asked to speak to Bell for more specifics about the case.
Parents were required to pre-register for the Santa event, which gave the city their email addresses to send out warnings. The alert was posted on the city's website after the city learned from the man playing Santa told officials he had tested positive.
The city has no mask ordinance, and wearing one for the event was optional.
"Those in attendance and participants, whether or not they chose to wear masks, should take every precaution and contact their health provider immediately to be tested for Covid-19," the city said in its posting.
"While we are unable to provide any specific guidance on where to be tested," the alert said, "numerous locations are offering this service and we strongly urge you to take this unfortunate development seriously and take the recommended action."
Across the Upstate, the spread of coronavirus is soaring and health officials warning that hospitals either are full or close to it as the holiday season brings people closer together, whether it's college students returning home, seasonal parties or public gatherings.
In Greenville County on Thursday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 306 new cases, double the number of any county in South Carolina. The numbers reflect that now 1 of every 94 people has been COVID positive in the past two weeks.
Statewide cases have hovered at or below 3,000 per day, far more than last summer's spike that caused health officials to issue dire warnings.
In the time since Fountain Inn's event on Sunday, 13 people have died in the Upstate.
The man playing the role of Santa learned that he had been exposed to someone positive with COVID-19 and alerted the city. Late Wednesday, the man reported he had tested positive.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.