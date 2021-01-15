Prisma plans 10k SC vaccinations per day but warns of shortage with glut of appointments

Prisma Health, the largest provider of COVID-19 vaccinations in South Carolina, hopes to administer 10,000 shots per day to patients next week but warns that low supplies could threaten the effort.
The shortage comes as Prisma by Friday afternoon had logged more than 78,000 requests for appointments to receive the vaccine, Dr. Saria Saccocio, chief ambulatory medical officer for Prisma Health and the co-chair of its COVID-19 vaccine task force, said in a press briefing.
The health system, the largest provider of the vaccines, will make use of Greenville's former K-Mart store in Dunean as a large-scale site to administer doses to eligible people.