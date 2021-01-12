Prisma brings in National Guard medics to help staff Laurens County COVID-19 recovery unit

Prisma Health is calling in medics with the National Guard and personnel from the state Emergency Management Division to help staff a unit at Laurens County Hospital for those recovering from COVID-19, according to a statement from the health system.

The guardsmen and emergency management employees will assist the hospital's nursing staff. There will initially be four National Guard medics assigned to the hospital.

The 15-bed unit is set to open Monday.

The move comes as a surge in coronavirus cases puts mounting strain on the staff and resources of hospitals around the region. Late last month, Upstate medical leaders announced that a combination of increased demand for beds and a rise in infections among staff have put hospitals at capacity. While Prisma had space available to treat COVID-19 patients, it was struggling to meet the need with the available staff.

The health system will transfer recovering patients to the Laurens County unit to open critical care space as the need grows. With 515 COVID-19 inpatients as of last week, Prisma Health will continue to reorganize beds, staff and resources to meet the growing demand, the statement said.