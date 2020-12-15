Prisma begins giving COVID-19 vaccine in the Upstate; DHEC director emphasizes safety

Saria Saccocio, the ambulatory chief medical officer at Prisma Health, told a Greenville Chamber of Commerce gathering Tuesday morning that the first use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Greenville was imminent.

"Within the hour, we will be administering our first vaccine, is our hope," Saccocio told the group via video conference at 10:30 a.m.

"We are expecting to meet the truck at the gate and open up our Christmas presents, the treasure that has arrived," she said. "We are thrilled. So today is the day. And we can't wait to get this shot in the arms of our healthcare workers, those who have been front line."

Saccocio said Prisma Health had asked the state Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) for 10,000 doses to be distributed to its sites in Greenville and Columbia, and the health system received almost that many. Nathan Ash, the vice president of pharmacy and acute care at Bon Secours, said its St. Francis hospital would receive about 1,000 doses.

Brannon Traxler, the interim director of public health for DHEC, emphasized during the same call the importance of leaders getting vaccinated and sharing the safety and reliability of vaccinations with the community as opportunities arise to receive the shot.

These are the first of two required doses. Everyone who receives the vaccination will have to have a booster shot within a four-day window after 21 days has passed, Saccocio said. She also said that South Carolina will only be receiving Pfizer vaccines for the next 48 to 60 days. A second vaccine, one produced by Moderna, is close to FDA approval, but its two-dose administration involves a 28-day gap in shots.

"Once you start with one vaccine you need to stick with one vaccine," Saccocio said. "This is where the studies lie and where the research is."

Vaccinations will start with healthcare workers, Saccocio said, as part of the "Phase 1A" administration of the vaccine that DHEC has so far approved. Traxler said the agency has not yet finalized or put into writing Phase 1B. The Phase 1A plan is available here.

The overarching principle in Phase 1A, Traxler said, is "averting deaths" and it focuses on vaccinating frontline workers in healthcare settings. DHEC is posting the latest updates regarding vaccine distribution in South Carolina on its website.

Saccocio said Prisma Health does not have enough doses to vaccinate everyone who would qualify under Phase 1A and so is starting with people in the hospital system's COVID-19 units. She thanked the many people who are "standing up to be first" to be vaccinated but also those gracious enough to "recognize that those who are first need to be first.'

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Traxler said that as each phase is finalized, "we will be shouting it from the rooftops." After front-line workers, DHEC's attention will turn to people living in long-term care facilities.

"Over 40 percent of deaths are attributed to residing in long-term care facilities," Traxler said.

After front-line healthcare workers and anyone working or living in a nursing home, DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will continue looking at "preventing death and certainly continuing to keep society functioning." This is where essential workers would come in, Traxler said. "But the main goal is looking at risk factors, who's at most risk of exposure as well as severe disease if they get it and maintaining our normal routine to the extent possible."

DHEC is waiting for the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices to vote on a Phase 1B rollout, Traxler said. Guidance on phases 2 and 3, when the vaccine will be available to all, is also pending.

Saccocio said that, going forward, people should expect to receive the vaccine in a wide range of environments.

"Expect to see mobile units driving through neighborhoods, going through schools," Saccocio said. "Get it when you can get it. I think that's really important."

Traxler said that because supply will be limited, people will likely not have a choice about which vaccine to receive but that all are thoroughly vetted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Information about vaccines is posted publicly on the federal agency's website.

"Please wear your mask, socially distance, wash your hands," Saccocio said. "We have a long way to go before we are even close to having everybody vaccinated with two doses."

Saccocio said area hospitals are struggling with bed capacity and begged everyone to be careful over the holidays.

"Let's do what we need to do so we are all around to receive this vaccine and can celebrate in 2021."