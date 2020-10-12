Presbyterian College switches to online classes as coronavirus cases spike on campus

At Presbyterian College in Clinton, which eschewed online courses in favor of face-to-face interaction but required face coverings and took other precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the fall semester began smoothly.

The university never reported more than 10 active cases among its 1,000 students at any one time, and those came at the beginning of the semester as students returned to campus.

But that all changed in the last week.

Active student cases spiked from zero to 49 over the course of seven days. 75 students in total are in isolation, including two more students who had symptoms but were awaiting test results.

Now the private Christian college has changed course.

University leadership announced Sunday that all undergraduate classes would shift online for at least the next two weeks. The university has made a number of other changes. It paused all athletic and student activities on campus, shifted meals to grab-and-go, reduced the number of students allowed inside its fitness center and asked students to limit trips off campus except for work, groceries or medical appointments.

Students who violate protocols would be asked to leave campus immediately, Provost Don Raber said in an announcement to the campus community.

So far, the outbreak has been limited to students and staff cases have been minimal, Raber said.

As of Friday, one employee was listed as an active case and a total of three were in quarantine.

The outbreak is the latest example of the precarious position universities face as they attempt to provide an academic and college experience during a pandemic. And it showed how quickly circumstances could shift.

Presbyterian recorded zero new cases for 10 straight days at the end of September and into early October. The university had canceled its fall sports seasons and homecoming activities, and planned to wrap up the fall semester on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

Since mid-August, Laurens County, where Presbyterian’s historic campus is located, has averaged no more than 10 new coronavirus cases per day.

So the university held commencement activities for its 2020 class on Oct. 7. Masks were required for official activities and the events were held outdoors. The university said more than half of its graduates returned to campus for the celebration.

By then, cases were already starting to rise among current students, with active cases going from one on Oct. 5, to nine the next day, then to 17, 20, 27, 44 and 49 by Sunday, Oct. 11.

“We are all in this together, and we will do what is needed to limit the spread of COVID-19 at PC,” Raber said.