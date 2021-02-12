New CDC recommendations for in-person instruction label Upstate SC schools as 'red zones'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations for opening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Released Feb. 12, the CDC defined four categories of schooling — in-person, hybrid, reduced attendance and virtual. Recommendations for which category to use hinge on how widespread coronavirus is in a community. The CDC classified anything over 100 cases per 100,000 residents in a 7-day period as a high infection rate and labeled those areas "red zones."

Across the Upstate, where many students are already in classrooms five days a week, infection rates are well in excess of what the CDC considers high.

The recommendations are just that — guidance without requirement. It is not yet known how much of Friday's information, if any, would be applied to a school year that is now more than halfway complete. State education and health officials have consistently said that in-person instruction is safe with with appropriate mask, distancing and quarantine procedures in place.

"Schools are among the safest places in our communities," South Carolina's chief epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, told state senators last week.

Here is how some Upstate school districts stand in relation to the new recommendations.

Greenville County Schools

Greenville County Schools are partially in line with CDC recommendations. As a red zone district, it would be advised keep its elementary schools open so long as protocols are followed.

Among grades 6 to 12, however, Greenville schools fall outside of the recommendations. The CDC recommended middle and high schools shut down if cases are high in the community — which they are here — and only stay open if cases in the schools are "few."

Greenville County’s current coronavirus infection rate, calculated by adding up the number of cases per 100,000 people over seven days, is 301 — three times the number needed to put it in the red zone. The rate in Greenville County Schools is currently 249 — also in the red zone but consistently lower than the county's rate as a whole.

School district staff have analyzed these case rates for months. Showing people are safer inside schools is a cornerstone of the district’s rationale for more in-person classes, even when community spread reached high levels. The CDC recommendations do not, in general, recognize this approach.

“We will review and weigh the CDC document in its entirety and seek input from our local and state healthcare and public health experts as we have done throughout the pandemic before making any decisions to change our current status," Greenville schools spokeswoman Teri Brinkman wrote via text message on Friday evening.

GCS also has no testing regimen for staff or students. District officials have said employee health insurance covers tests and that staff should get tested whenever they suspect they’ve been exposed or aren’t feeling well. The federal government has recommended that red zone school districts such as Greenville test everyone regularly to stay open.

Sports and intramural activities are another topic addressed in the CDC recommendations. Schools in red zone communities should be "virtual only," the recommendations said. This echoes advice that a Prisma immunologist gave the district before classes resumed after the winter holiday. Wrestling and basketball in Greenville County Schools have continued.

Thousands of Greenville parents have signed petitions urging the schools to close when community spread is high. But opposing arguments are strong. The school district has faced intense pressure to keep schools open for working parents. Several school board members on Feb. 9 shared stories of children suffering mentally from isolation imposed by coronavirus protocols. Grades have also suffered, prompting the district to launch a 15-month, $38.5 million academic remediation program.

About 52,000 of Greenville County’s roughly 74,000 students attend classes in person at least part of the time. Per previous CDC guidance, everyone in Greenville schools wears a mask, sanitizes often and stays socially distanced — either six feet apart or three feet with plexiglass.

The rest of the district's students opted for online classes all year.

At the elementary and middle school levels, the 35,000 in-person (“traditional attendance”) students are in the classroom all week after starting the year on a hybrid schedule. The district’s 15,000 “traditional attendance” high-school students remain on a hybrid schedule because students can’t adequately maintain social distance if they all attend simultaneously.

Brinkman has previously said the district aims generally to align its attendance plans with the CDC and state health officials. Tim Waller, another spokesman, said the district will need time to look over the new CDC recommendations to determine whether changes are in order.

Anderson County

Pickens County

At more than 400 cases per 100,000 residents, Pickens County's seven-day average is more than four times what the CDC considers its red zone. For now, the county is following state guidelines, which are recommending full-time, face-to-face classes by March 22, said John Eby, spokesman for the School District of Pickens County.

“CDC guidelines are useful, but it’s kind of late for that,” Eby said.

He doesn’t know if the new guidelines will change the state’s recommended timeline. Thirteen percent of Pickens County’s nearly 16,000 students are attending all-virtual classes, a significant drop from about 23 percent at the beginning of the school year.

The school district has determined that, with very few exceptions, the positive cases among students are coming from contact made outside the school, Eby said.

“School isn’t risk free, but it’s safer than the places they would go to if schools were closed,” he said.

Spartanburg County