Massive vaccination effort prepared for Greenville schools, with the 'when' still unknown

GREENVILLE — Now that they know teachers are eligible, the only piece missing in Greenville County Schools' mass coronavirus vaccination plan is when to launch.

Parents have been alerted to stand by because schools will be closed for a total of four days over the next month.

The state's largest school district, with more than 10,000 employees and about 75,000 students, has focused "for weeks" on fast-tracking vaccinations for teachers and staff by pulling together a detailed strategy, including diagrams, of how, where and who will administer vaccines, schools spokesman Tim Waller said.

"It really has not been a hastily put together plan," Waller said.

It promises to be among the largest vaccine events ever in Greenville, but it hinges on when the school district's requested doses arrive. The district had asked all of its employees to signal by March 1 whether they wanted to be vaccinated, and 6,100 confirmed they would.

Bon Secours will receive the district's vaccines in the next two or three weeks, and hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Robinson said the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control has approved the school district's vaccination plan.

Administrators have identified two schools where district nurses will administer the necessary shots by appointment over two days. Depending on which vaccine is in those shots, the whole process will repeat in three or four weeks.

At stake is the safety of employees who typically interact with dozens, if not hundreds, of people a day. Since the beginning of the school year, 1,567 adults working for Greenville County Schools have been infected with virus.

Unfortunately for working parents, the district's vaccination plan also depends on all students staying home for the day. Administrators alerted tens of thousands of parents in a March 4 email that they need to have childcare ready on "short notice." Classes will continue online at home.

"It is possible that Bon Secours will only get a portion of the requested doses for GCS employees," the email said. "In that case, we will hold vaccine clinics on two different and non-consecutive days, meaning parents will need to prepare for childcare on two non-consecutive days."

Schools spokesman Tim Waller predicted families would have two or three days to prepare.

"Parents would not find out the night before that we are going to e-learning," Waller said.

Alison Trainer, a music professor at Furman University, has two elementary-age daughters. She said she is ready to take off work for teachers to get vaccinated, but she wondered how realistic that is for other working parents.

"Not everyone has that luxury," she said.

Still, she and other parents across the county were ecstatic at the news that teachers would be vaccinated.

"We think it's going to be a game changer," Waller said of the vaccinations. "We think it is going to instill confidence in both our teachers as well as students and their parents."

Thousands of parents protested in January when the school district reopened schools amid what at the time was the worst outbreak locally of the coronavirus since the pandemic reached South Carolina in March 2020. The district has repeatedly pointed to studies that show face-to-face instruction is safe with mitigation measures in place. Everyone in Greenville County's schools wears a mask and students sit at desks walled off with clear plexiglass.

Candace Eidson, whose daughter is a middle-schooler in the district, has frequently voiced concerns about safety protocols in schools. She said she is very happy about the teacher vaccines but doesn't want vigilance around the virus to abate. Eidson has analyzed publicly available data on infections in schools and has found that some are much more prone to coronavirus outbreaks than others. For instance, kids at Riverside Middle were twice as likely this year to get the coronavirus compared to kids at Woodmont Middle.

Eidson said schools should be rated publicly on the efficacy of their safety protocols.

"We hold restaurants responsible," she said. "There's safety ratings at every manufacturing company. Why not schools?"

The vaccine doses will most likely come from Pfizer or Moderna, which each require two shots several weeks apart. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will not be widely available until April, state health officials said earlier this week. Robinson said Bon Secours does not know what they will get.

To date, at least 675,000 South Carolinians have started their vaccinations, nearly 72,000 of them in Greenville County. But supply of vaccine doses, while increasing, has lagged behind demand.

Bon Secours' Robinson said the school district's vaccines will not be lumped in with the healthcare system's regular allotment. Greenville teachers, in other words, will not be competing for doses directly with the rest of the population.

"We put in separate requests for Bon Secours and for Greenville County schools," Robinson wrote in an email. "So we don't have to set aside — they're two different allotments that have been requested."

Employers across South Carolina learned March 2 that the state would on March 8 open vaccine eligibility to front-line workers who interact closely with the public or with coworkers throughout the day.

This put teachers, whose advocates had fought for weeks to put educators at the front of the line, in a "Phase 1B" group of 2.7 million people who all at once will be eligible next week. That group, in addition to the 1.2 million people eligible for vaccinations in Phase 1A, covers well over half the state's population.

Despite the gargantuan task ahead, state health officials were optimistic during a presentation March 3 that anyone eligible for a shot within phases 1A and 1B will be able to get one by mid-April. Phase 1C, which broadens those eligible to anyone 45 and older or who has an "essential job" that doesn't require close proximity to others, will likely launch April 12 — about the same time those health officials said they expected production of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to increase exponentially.

As of March 4, Greenville County's rate of vaccination among its population was roughly middle-of-the-pack compared to other South Carolina counties. Tiny McCormick County currently leads the state with 31.2 percent of its population age 15 and up having received at least one shot. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control data shows 17.6 percent of Greenville's adult population has received at least one shot.

Waller said teachers and other district staff do not have to participate in the school district's planned mass clinics and are free to register for vaccines wherever they want, or not at all. Whether signing up at a Walgreens or a Harris Teeter will get anyone vaccinated faster than waiting for the school district's own mass clinic is unknowable at this point.

Some vaccine providers have already started registering would-be 1B vaccine recipients. Others will open that process up on March 8.

The advantages for school faculty and staff to get their shots at the district's vaccine clinics are logistical in nature.

First, with school buildings down for the day, teachers will not have to squeeze vaccine appointments into an already full day.

Waller said the school district hopes, but does not yet know, that the two days will be a Thursday and Friday.

Vaccines will be issued by appointment, meaning teachers will lose just the part of their day required to drive to a vaccine clinic, the 15 minutes or so they are there, and the drive back. Waller said the district understands they will otherwise be busy teaching online classes.

Clinics will be set up at Greer High School and Woodmont High School, both of which were chosen as roughly central locations to the county's north and south, Waller said. Childcare will also be available to district faculty and staff at the vaccination sites.

"We think it's going to be a really efficient operation," Waller said.