Masks required for Greenville Saturday Market with COVID spread plateaued despite vaccines

GREENVILLE — The popular Saturday Market was one of the first downtown events to return early in the pandemic, in large part because of its nature.

Outside. Easy crowd control. Food as an essential commerce.

The measures put in place then will continue again this year as the farmer's market opens May 1, with the prospect of being eased if the spread of coronavirus decreases, Greenville Mayor Knox White said.

"In terms of protocols, I think as we go through the season we certainly expect things to continue to open up, have some more vendors come back," White said at a news conference next to City Hall on April 28 promoting the market's return. "I think we'll see that in the coming months."

Alongside the mayor, Dr. Wendell James, Prisma Health's chief clinical officer, said that COVID-19 health measures required at the market, such as masks, are wise.

"The precautions they're taking are very necessary at this point," James said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control on April 27 released new guidance that specifically state masks aren't necessary for vaccinated individuals outdoors in small groups. The guidance, however, still applies to outdoor events that involve large groups.

In South Carolina the number of positive COVID cases has plateaued but demand for vaccines is being met by supply. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control vaccination database shows that only 30 percent of residents have completed vaccinations. Another 11 percent have received a first shot.

Those numbers will have to improve before social distancing and masks can be a thing of the past, James said.

"I really do believe, hopefully, as we gets towards the end of the summer and we get more vaccinations happen, and certainly there's a lot of people who have caught it and recovered from it," James said, "we're going to see these numbers get back down to just kind of what we're going to see as background levels and move forward. We're getting close. We're just not quite there yet."

The announcement of the 19th season of the Saturday Market — which runs from May 1 to October 31, except for the weekend of Fall for Greenville — comes as next week sees the return of two downtown staples that were canceled for the entirety of 2020. Greenville Drive minor league baseball and popular festival Artisphere will resume May 4 and 7, respectively, with similar health protocols in place.

This year's Saturday Market will feature 77 different vendors, seven of them new, offering produce and artisanal products. Vendors are not required to be vaccinated to participate.