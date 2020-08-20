Marching bands derailed from competition eye another audience: Football fans

As school districts across South Carolina struggle with sports schedules, another tight family of competitors is grappling with their own coronavirus woes.

Marching band students got the bad news July 3 that regional and state competitions in South Carolina were canceled for the year. At Mauldin High School — where an all-time high of 177 students have signed up this year to march — that came as a shock.

“It’s kind of weird, especially the day I found out about competitions,” senior trumpet player and section leader Caleb Strandridge said. “It really bummed me out for a good day or two.”

Led by Adam Scheuch, the Mauldin High School Marching Band’s mission is to build community through music. The first football game of the 2020 football season is scheduled for Sept. 25, and the band will be there.

“I think the thing that we all came to at the end of the day was our main goal has not changed,” said Parker Finch, the high school’s alto sax section leader. “Like Scheuch was saying, it's about the people in our band. So it's going to look a lot different, but we are still going to have time with our friends and our family.”

Complex marching patterns are gone. Three weeks of band camp were reduced to two weeks of Google meetings and a week of in-person sectionals at a safe social distance outside.

The music is a little easier, but more fun, with arrangements of “Firework” by Katy Perry, “Hello” by Adele and 1978 power ballad “Lights” by Journey .

"It's intended to be entertaining and so the football crowd can really get into it," Scheuch said.

'Lowered everybody's anxiety'

Nearly one in 10 students across Greenville County participate in a musical ensemble. These groups will continue in the 2020-2021 school year despite chopped-up classes, the limited effectiveness of teaching ensembles online and safety concerns. High school kids in the school district's all-online virtual academy will be able to join classmates at their assigned schools for practices on campus.

“Band and orchestra and chorus — all those places are really a home for kids,” said Bradley Wingate, the school district's director of visual and performing arts. “It’s incredibly important to maintain as much as we can to provide that sense of security and comfort."

The nearly 77,000-student school district — the state’s largest — has taken extra pains this fall to make arts safer by following recommendations of an international study of performance-related aerosols.

The CDC has linked choral rehearsals to high rates of infection, but the aerosols study — kicked off last spring under the leadership of Clemson University Band Director Mark Spede — found vapors emanating from singers, actors and instrumentalists can be reduced with shorter rehearsal times, frequent airing out of rehearsal spaces, masks on performers, and bell covers on instruments.

“We are looking at mitigating dissemination of aerosols based on that study,” Scheuch said. “So we will be using bell covers, and if it comes down to it, flute shields and clarinet bags.”

The creative challenge this year is to teach music other ways when getting together isn’t possible, Wingate said. After the South Carolina Band Directors Association canceled its state competitions, the district also let directors know they didn’t have to field competitive marching routines, he said.

“It lowered everybody’s anxiety,” Wingate said.

This means football fans are the target audience this year, not marching band judges.

When school starts, daytime band classes will be down to less-than a quarter of normal size under the district’s rotating one-day-a-week attendance plan. Scheuch said he will likely go over fundamentals of music in-person with students. Instruments will stay home until community spread of coronavirus declines and kids are in school more days a week.

At home, students will record themselves playing scales for teachers to judge.

Eerily quiet halls

When the band’s student leaders came back to campus this month for senior pictures and meetings with Scheuch, they were doing so for the first time in nearly five months.

“It was really nice to be back, but honestly it was kind of eerie,” said junior oboist Sydney Fulcher, one of four drum majors for the Marching Mavericks. “Like, no one was here.’"

Enrollment at Mauldin High — the county’s largest high school — was more than 2,300 last year.

But walking the halls of Mauldin High felt good, Standridge said.

“I don’t want to be in my house anymore."