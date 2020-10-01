Greenville schools testing plexiglass as 'step forward' toward 5-day classes

GREENVILLE — Greenville County elementary schools are testing new plexiglass dividers in classrooms that the district says could be a key step in getting kids back to school five days a week.

The dividers, if successful, would cut social-distancing requirements between students by half and make it so that fewer students would have to be quarantined if there were a coronavirus infection in the classroom.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control approved the school district's design for the dividers earlier this week, district spokesman Tim Waller said in a statement Thursday.

The dividers would allow up to four students wearing masks to cluster at one table seated three feet apart, he said. The space between student tables would still be six feet apart.

The immediate impact will be to the district's quarantine policy, he said. The design makes it so that if one student at a table were infected, the other three wouldn't have to quarantine so long as safety precautions were followed, he said.

Under this arrangement, Waller said, more students could sit together in a classroom, but it would not instantly double class enrollment.

Waller said the school district sees dividers as a "step forward" toward eventually getting all kids into schools five days a week.

In an interview with The Post and Courier on Thursday, Waller said he learned of the effort to test the viability of the divider design on Wednesday.

District Superintendent Burke Royster spoke at least twice last week with DHEC officials about the ideal height and length of dividers to limit exposure among students and teachers.

Charleston County has been using dividers since the beginning of the school year. Waller said the Greenville school district did not want to employ them until the science on their effectiveness was clear and until DHEC gave its official blessing.

The Post and Courier requested a copy of communications between the school district and DHEC about the dividers, but Waller said such documents would not be available until next week at the earliest.

More information will be released to the public about the dividers on Tuesday, Oct. 6, he said, once the district has gathered responses from teachers who received a survey with questions about the dividers on Thursday.