Greenville schools staff vaccinated as decline of COVID infection rate lags behind county

GREENVILLE — Even as Greenville County Schools undertook a massive vaccination effort for thousands of employees March 18, the rate of coronavirus infections inside the district had for the first time all year was higher than the county's rate.

The two-week rate of infections within schools — 302.8 cases per 100,000 as of March 10 — is the lowest since Thanksgiving and a quarter of what it was when students returned to classes after Christmas. But that decline, while precipitous, has been outpaced by an even steeper decline in cases around the county as a whole, which were at 287.5 per 100,000 on March 10.

If the district were sticking to a strategy proposed over the winter holidays — schools stay open so long as they are safer than the community as a whole — this disparity would mean closing schools. But, a district spokesman said, widely available vaccines has changed that calculus.

Educators told The Post and Courier they feel safe at work.

Janet Allen, a media specialist at Greenville High School, said her boss, Principal Jason Warren, has made safety his top priority. She said she is grateful to have had a solid job during the economic downturn brought about by the pandemic and knows administrators have faced difficult decisions at every step.

"I just feel like the teachers, by and large, have been doing the best they could, and the students are doing the best they can," Allen said. "I'm in a place where I recognize this is a national crisis. If my principal wants me to wipe down the walls with Kleenex, I'll do it."

Terrell Brown, a second-grade teacher at Cherrydale Elementary School, said the district has been proactive getting the vaccine rolled out.

"We are all in this together, but the community can't let their guard down," Brown said.

Still, the disparity in infection rates between the county as a whole and the school district underlined on March 18 the importance of getting front-line school workers vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Throughout the winter as cases spiked and schools were increasing in-person attendance days, Superintendent Burke Royster reported to school board members that the comparative infection rate between schools and the county as a whole was driving attendance decisions. If cases in the district leap ahead of the county, he said at the time, schools might have to close. Until February, the rate of cases in schools remained well below that of the county as a whole.

But that was also at a time when cases everywhere were still on the increase, Waller said.

"I think we would be more alarmed if we were seeing large numbers of cases in the schools," Waller said of current conditions. "While Dr. Royster may have said in the past that a risk ratio that equals or surpasses that of the county or the state would close schools, what we did not consider back then when that statement was made was that our incident rate would be this low."

School administrators can only offer theories at this point for why the schools are outpacing the county in coronavirus cases, Waller said. One idea is that widespread vaccinations in the Greenville area have helped tamp down cases, but only among adults, he said.

"We have an entire population of students who have not had any access to a vaccine," Waller said.

Families might also be relaxing their safety protocols at home, he added.

Waller said district administrators this week put employees working in schools — that is, teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and others interacting with kids everyday — at the front of the vaccination line. This was a change in strategy that has the dual benefit of getting those most exposed protected first while also potentially reducing the number of days schools will have to be closed to carry out the vaccinations.

Waller estimated that by day's end on March 18 close to 4,000 teachers and school support staff had received the first of two Pfizer vaccine shots.

To pull off the mass vaccinations in the state's largest school district, clinics were set up at two area high schools — Greer and Woodmont. Students stayed home and did their work online for the day.

Citing privacy concerns, the district did not allow members of the media inside the schools to observe vaccinations, but teachers reported a calm and efficient atmosphere with little chitchat as employees maintained social distance and kept their masks on while queued up in gymnasiums. The clinics wrapped up at about 5 p.m., with the biggest rush reported just after lunch.

Late in the afternoon at Greer High School, one teacher spotted Royster walking by with a walkie talkie in his hand, the words "incident commander" posted on his back.

He was smiling, and the nurses were, too.

"We are very encouraged by the decline in the incident rate in Greenville County Schools," Waller told The Post and Courier.

Waller estimated that 1,000 to 1,100 employees who want to get the vaccine through the district are still waiting. These include teachers working from home in the district's Virtual Academy, people working in the district headquarters and substitute teachers.

"I'm only ballparking it because this is a moving target," Waller said.

These people will get their shots once the district's vaccine supplier, Bon Secours, has enough doses to administer all of them at once. Because the vast majority of these people are not in-person teachers, Waller said it is unlikely that students will have to stay home during that round of shots.

When in-school staff receive their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine in three weeks, students will likely once again have to stay home for the day.

The district originally estimated that around 6,100 employees would receive coronavirus vaccines through the in-house clinics, but that number has declined in recent weeks, Waller said. Employees have found other ways to get the vaccine or are putting it off for other reasons, Waller said.

Another two-dose vaccine has been developed by Moderna, which is widely available at drugstores in South Carolina, and Johnson and Johnson is ramping up production of a single-dose vaccine.

Brown said he is waiting for a go-ahead from his doctor because of other health conditions he is managing.

"I am just waiting to see which dose is appropriate for me," Brown said.

Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association, said Greenville County is fortunate to have two major healthcare partners to work with. Eight South Carolina counties have no general hospital, according to the state's 2020 health plan. Many of these same poor, rural communities also have "pitiful, sad" school facilities with outdated ventilation systems, she said, and poor internet infrastructure, which has hindered distance learning.

East described one teacher calling her after getting her vaccination in York County. She had burst into tears afterward.

"Greenville is probably the best-case scenario because they have the resources, you know. Greenville can do different things," East said. "That doesn't mean everybody in Greenville's a happy teacher, but they're probably happier than most."