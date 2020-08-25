Greenville schools likely to increase to 2 in-person days per week by Labor Day

Public school students in Greenville County going to class just one day a week amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could be attending two days a week after Labor Day if community spread of the disease remains moderate, the school district’s superintendent told board members Tuesday night.

Superintendent Burke Royster reviewed the metrics for coronavirus that determine when and how schools open and noted that Greenville County has for two weeks seen a "medium" spread of the disease. It had been at a "high" rate of spread for the five weeks before that.

“On the Tuesday following Labor Day, if we continue this positive trend, we will shift to a ‘2,’” Royster said. “That will have given all schools two weeks at a ‘1’ to get used to all procedures and protocols.”

On Monday – the first day of school for South Carolina’s largest school district – fewer than a fifth of the school district’s nearly 77,000 students attended classes at schools. All others completed coursework and activities on Chromebooks at home.

Royster said Greenville County’s conservative reopening plan would pay off in the long-run.

“There were some places that opened without protocols at all or purely voluntary protocols,” he said. “Those areas that went face to face, five days a week with no safety protocols, those re-openings were short-lived.”

Thirty percent of Greenville County students will stay home all year and take classes online through the district’s virtual academy.

Of those who remain, only a quarter attend classes each day under the district’s current “1” attendance plan. This meant, for example, that Greenville High School, which has an enrollment of 1,600 students, saw about 325 kids on campus Monday.

When the school district bumps to two days a week, daily attendance at schools will roughly double.

At some high schools, that might mean 16 to 18 students per classroom. Elementary schools have smaller class sizes. Where needed, classes will be split up, he said, to maintain six feet distance between people.

“All those principals have looked at what a ‘2’ looks like,” Royster said.

The Greenville County school board started its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night 52 minutes late as a closed-door session to discuss personnel and legal matters pushed nearly an hour beyond the two hours set aside. The marathon meeting extended well past 10 p.m. as board members pressed the superintendent for details on the district’s air-conditioning system, playground equipment, and Friday closures under the “1” and “2” plans and quarantine protocols.

If a child on a bus that is two-thirds full comes up sick – possible under the “2” attendance plan – the district would likely have to quarantine the whole bus, Royster said.

School board member Crystal Ball O’Connor said she would be grateful to see attendance move to two days a week so long as social distance could be maintained.

“I would love to see us move in that direction as soon as you can,” she said.

Royster has said that the point of limiting the number of days a student attends classes per week is to keep populations in schools down. Transmission of the disease occurs when people are in close contact with one another, and a distance of at least six feet between people minimizes spread.

Social distancing would be difficult but still technically possible if the number of students in schools doubles, Royster said. It is not possible with full enrollment five days a week.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“There’s no way at every level to bring every student in five days a week and maintain six feet,” he said.

He said the first week of classes this week has gone well so far, with students and staff learning safety protocols and families getting used to doing school work on a laptop. On Monday, the district received about 4,700 calls to its Chromebook help desk.

The school district started the year with classes just one day a week because of the high rate of COVID-19 infections that Greenville County endured all summer. On July 19, the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Greenville County totaled 500 over the previous 14 days. On Monday, that incident rate had fallen to 114 per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days.

The percentage of positive tests on Monday had also fallen to 10.3, down from a positive rate of more than 20 percent in July.

Royster said no students known to be infected with COVID-19 have entered a school building. The district knew of three students who were infected with the virus when school started. A total of 49 stayed home in isolation or quarantine because of possible exposure.

He said the disease’s impact on children also remains somewhat unknown.

“It seems less severe, but we also need to understand if there are potentially consequences of long-term effects,” he said.

Royster also addressed internet access across the county, saying the district is trying to get more money to create community access points in the county’s remote “internet deserts.” He said the district also plans to roughly double its broadband capacity – from 10 gigabits per second to 20 – to keep up with streaming demand.

By the end of the second day of school Tuesday, 68,639 students had connected on their Chromebooks, Royster said. There had also been 98,647 Google Meet participants.

Royster said kids might soon be able to play on playground equipment, which is currently off limits, depending on how often the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it should be cleaned.

He said the district uses the best filters it can without crashing its air-conditioning systems. The relatively new machines, he said, replace all the air in a building roughly three times an hour with fresh-air intakes.

School board chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells asked whether the 23,000 children taking classes online through the virtual academy might have reduced crowding in schools enough to increase the number of days at school for the district’s remaining students.

“If it’s small enough, we might go more frequently,” Royster said. “It’s possible. It’s something we thought about looking at when the numbers settle.”

Schools will remain closed on Fridays so long as the district is on a “1” or “2” attendance plan. This could save the school district about $3 million, Royster said, while also saving staff money on child care and minimizing potential infections at schools. On Fridays, only custodial staff will be in schools, he said.

“We need to save as much as we can,” he said.