Greenville schools COVID vaccinations: 6,200 who signed up could have it by next week

With the announcement Tuesday that South Carolina is significantly broadening eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Greenville County Schools is planning to vaccinate roughly 6,200 employees as soon as next week or shortly after.

District spokesman Tim Waller said GCS plans to set up vaccination centers for staff at several school buildings next week and begin vaccinations as soon as possible.

"We're ready to rock and roll," he said.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that starting March 8, essential employees working in person, such as teachers and other school staff, will qualify to receive the vaccination. Anyone age 55 and older and those with certain underlying health conditions will also be eligible. The move adds about 2.7 million to the pool of eligible South Carolinians.

While the decision opens the door for teachers, it does not give them priority status. Still, GCS, the state's largest schools district, is hitting the ground running. If the rollout goes as planned, it will begin vaccinating staff as soon as the eligibility change goes into effect at the beginning of next week.

"In the very best scenario, that will absolutely be the case," Waller said. "And it's been a long time coming."

Earlier this month, the district entered a partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis in which the health system would provide all vaccinations for GCS employees. As of Monday — the deadline for staff to sign up for the vaccine — about 6,200 of the district's roughly 10,000 employees had put their name on the list.

Waller said the health system has indicated it has adequate supply of the vaccine to quickly vaccinate those employees.

School will continue while teachers and other staff receive the vaccine but the entire district will go to e-learning for several days to give the employees flexibility.

"It will be a couple of days max on an e-learning schedule just in case somebody feels kind of lousy the next day, they don't have to get out and move around," Waller said. "But school will continue on those days."