Greenville police add defibrillators to every patrol vehicle, buying time for EMS response

Greenville police officer Nathan Stanton was about halfway through his shift when he heard the call come over his radio.

A woman was in crisis, likely in cardiac arrest. Stanton was clearing out a residential alarm just up the road, all but assuring he would be first to the scene.

He had responded to medical calls before fire and EMS several times in his two years with the department and administered CPR more than once to keep a patient alive in the moments before paramedics arrived. On those calls, minutes seemed to stretch into hours as he did chest compressions, hoping his efforts would be enough.

"A lot of times when you respond to a cardiac arrest, you kind of have a pit in your stomach because you hope that when you pull up to that scene, you're going to see fire trucks or an ambulance outside that scene already," he said. "Just getting called to that kind of scene, it felt like you were going unprepared."

But this time was different. It was mid-October, just a few weeks after the Greenville Police Department equipped every patrol officer with an automated external defibrillator, or an AED.

The compact machines can diagnose a variety of potentially deadly cardiac conditions and guide the operator through how best to treat them. The new AED allowed Stanton to care for the patient with confidence during the critical moments before fire or EMS arrived, whereas before he was flying blind.

The department bought 127 of the units in September, enough to equip every cruiser in the agency, at $1,500 a piece.

"I feel 100 percent more prepared," Stanton said. "CPR is great, but it has its limits. Being able to actually hook up an AED and administer a shock to a patient is a huge benefit. I don't think it can really be put into words."

When Stanton arrived at the scene that day in October, the woman was unconscious, so he attached the AED to her to assess her condition. It allowed him to determine that, while the woman was in cardiac distress, she was not in cardiac arrest and did not need to be shocked. So Stanton used the device to monitor her condition and concentrated on helping her regain consciousness, which she did just a few minutes before fire and EMS arrived.

Stanton said the AED's are part of a wider effort by the department to equip officers with the training and resources they need to render aid to save lives. On top of the annual CPR and AED certification training he receives, he recently went through an advanced first-aid course with North American Rescue.

He said the goal is for every officer to attend training, though pandemic-related restrictions have slowed that process.

"The Greenville Police Department has made it clear that the focus is on the safety and the preservation of life for the people of Greenville," he said. "I think it's an amazing step that's been taken."