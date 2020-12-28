Greenville nursing home receives SC's first Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations

GREENVILLE — Winona McClain didn't flinch as a pharmacist pressed a needle into her right arm Monday morning.

The 71-year-old was the first resident of a long-term care facility in South Carolina to receive the Moderna vaccine, and she was grateful.

"God gave it to us," said McClain, who has lived at the Patewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in east Greenville for six years. "Let's take advantage."

Staff broke into applause when the needle emerged from McClain's arm, and she beamed.

Patewood is among 14 nursing homes in the Greenville-based South Atlantic Group. Amy Cajka, South Atlantic's director of operations, said she has known for about a month that her company's facilities would receive the Moderna vaccine. But, while awaiting federal approval of the vaccine, she did not know when.

The specifics came last week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration greenlighted the double-shot vaccine. CVS Pharmacies are handling Moderna vaccines across South Carolina, Cajka said, and South Atlantic received confirmation late last week that a team of pharmacists and techs would be coming to the Patewood facility first. Another four facilities will follow this week, with more next week.

"We do it in one day to keep it organized," Cajka said.

The vaccinations started at 10 a.m. Monday, with more than 120 set to be administered. Each vial of the vaccine contains 10 doses, and the CVS team spent about an hour laying out paperwork and medical supplies before lining up residents and staff for their shots.

Once each vial is opened, all 10 doses must be administered within minutes. A sticker affixed to each lets pharmacists check off each dose.

Patewood has about 80 short- and long-term residents staying in its 120 beds at the moment, said the facility's administrator, Zachary Wood.

Those who can walk or move about in their wheelchairs made their way to the facility's activity room to receive their shots. McClain was first in line.

"I miss my family. I miss my friends. I miss going places. I miss it all," McClain said of enduring the pandemic's forced isolation over the past nine months. "I got my room. And Bingo. I love Bingo."

The facility, like all nursing homes, keeps residents 6 feet apart, and no one makes physical contact with anyone else.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Dena Byrum, director of business development for South Atlantic Health Care, stood at a door to the activity room from the facility's courtyard. She checked her phone every few minutes, awaiting results of a rapid COVID-19 test.

"I carry this around with me so that I can get into the buildings," she said.

South Atlantic requires regular testing, and staff must show proof of negative results.

McClain said no one has touched her except her daughter since March.

"I want a hug from my granddaughter," she said, tearing up. "And my great granddaughter."

Following McClain for Patewood's second inoculation on Monday was Blanche Palmer, 91. Palmer said she enjoys living and relaxing at Patewood and wants things to return as they were — when she could talk to her friends and play games.

"I keep my mind active because I do puzzles and crossword puzzles," said Palmer, who was a nurse's aid for 54 years. "And I read a lot of books."

Dr. Kerry Wheeler was among the staff at Patewood on Monday to receive the Moderna vaccine. Inoculations will be repeated again on Wednesday for anyone who missed them Monday, and then a second round of shots will happen in 28 days.

"I'm not going to ask them to do anything I'm not willing to do myself," said Wheeler, who specializes in geriatric medicine and rehabilitation and is the medical director for South Atlantic.

In addition to his regular duties, Wheeler has overseen care at South Atlantic's three COVID-19 units at its sites in Greer, Pickens and Aiken. The nursing-home group has a combined 71 beds offering around-the-clock medical care with full isolation to patients very sick with coronavirus but not so sick that they need to be hospitalized.

He said South Atlantic has treated "hundreds" of patients in its beds, including its own residents and community members referred to them by area hospitals.

"Because the hospitals are so overwhelmed, our job is to treat them as aggressively as we can in this setting and keep them out of the hospital," Wheeler said.

He hesitated when asked what his job as a medical director for a nursing home group has been like for the past nine months.

"Can I say hell?" Wheeler said, smiling. "No, it's been trying but we've got a really good team between our group, the Physicians Services Group and South Atlantic. But it's been trying because our patient population is the highest risk."