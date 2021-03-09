Greenville high schools may go fully in-person after vaccinations are done in mid-April

GREENVILLE — Seniors might just have one quasi-normal month of school this year before it's all over.

With teacher and staff vaccines at Greenville County schools still weeks away, Superintendent Burke Royster said there remains a chance that five-day, face-to-face classes will resume at high schools during the final month of classes. Royster said the district would make an announcement about school employee vaccines later this week and that the second round of a two-dose vaccine will likely occur shortly after spring break ends April 9.

With a couple more weeks packed in to let the vaccines take effect, Royster said the district would be ready to take another look at high school attendance in May, albeit with safety protocols in place.

"To say we would not consider that, no, I wouldn't say that," Royster told school board members at their March 9 committee of the whole meeting.

The last day of school is June 4. Schools spokesman Tim Waller clarified after the meeting that time is running short to get kids back into high schools full time but that the district is entertaining the possibility.

"If we can find a way to get kids back to school even with a month remaining, we'll do it," Waller said.

Meanwhile, Royster said, individual schools are working with the assistant superintendent for high schools, Scott Rhymer, on what end-of-year activities will be possible for seniors. Rhymer said he has reached out to 51 schools around the state, and about half of those who have responded so far have canceled proms. He urged seniors to tell principals their ideas about end-of-year activities, including graduation and yearbook signing.

It was a crumb of good news in an hour otherwise fraught with tension between the superintendent and Angie Mosley, one of the newest school board members. Royster faced sharp questions from Mosley about coronavirus safety protocols during an all-day session that otherwise focused mostly on budget and curriculum issues.

The school district in Greenville, Mosley said, is perpetuating an "irrational fear narrative" around the coronavirus for which "our kids are being punished."

For the first time since last fall, Royster provided his 12 school board members with no official COVID-19 update. But Mosley had submitted questions ahead of the meeting that ranged from the availability of tickets at spring games to a request to know when board members would hear from mental health professionals on the impact of coronavirus protocols on children. She said her constituents are ready for a return to "normal" after Gov. Henry McMaster dropped coronavirus restrictions last week on public gatherings.

With the vaccine likely widely available for adults by this summer, she said, she saw no reason for any safety protocols to still be in place come fall.

Royster said he could not commit to a rollback on mitigation protocols such as masks and plexiglass with the start of the 2021-2022 school year still five months away. The school district has, since the pandemic's outbreak a year ago, planned its response according to what "the institutions of public health and medicine" have advised to keep students and staff safe, he said, "not the anecdotal or individual opinions of a particular physician, or other individual, but the institution representatives."

"Are you suggesting these are the best and the brightest medical professionals that we have?" Mosley said. "I mean, I guess I'm trying to understand why we are required to listen to one medical narrative and not another."

Mosley complained that a presentation at the board's February meeting where public health officials said the Greenville school district's protocols would keep students safe did not provide enough opportunity for give-and-take with board members. The single question she was allowed to submit in advance, she said, was not answered.

"I have confidence in the Medical University of South Carolina, Prisma, in Bon Secours St. Francis and in DHEC," Royster responded.

A vaccine strategy for children has not rolled out yet so it is premature, Royster said, to discuss what will be best for students next year. All of the vaccine strategies rolled out so far by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control pertain to those who are 16 years old and older.

"Are you seriously considering sitting here telling me that we potentially could be masking children and with plexiglass, and distancing for the foresee ... well, into next school year?" Mosley asked.

Royster started to answer, saying, "what I'm telling you seriously, because this whole thing is serious," before Mosley cut him off and continued with an admonition that parents are in the best position to make decisions for their children's safety, not the school district.

"I would argue with your notion here, respectfully, that it is our job to keep the community safe," Mosley answered. "It is our job is to educate children. We're not doing a very good job of that right now. I'm sorry, we're not, especially at the high school level."

Royster reiterated what public health officials told the board last month: That schools were safe so long as the district stuck to its current coronavirus protocols. That presentation was in answer to thousands of parents who signed a petition earlier this year questioning the district's return to in-person classes after a spike in cases during the holidays.

"I'm not here to argue with you," Royster said to Mosley. "There's drama around all sides of this issue, considerable drama. We can't work from the basis of emotion, we can't work on the basis of drama.

Mosley, who was elected in November to represent the county's east side in a three-way race that ousted that area's incumbent, ran on a platform that emphasized a return to five-day schooling for those families who are comfortable with it. Within days of that election, elementary schools were back full-time, and middle schools launched five-day classes a few weeks later.

High schools remain at 75 percent because classes are too large for students to socially distance at full attendance.

Mosley said she has heard accounts from parents and spoken with multiple mental health professionals about depression and anxiety being on the rise, especially among teens.

The superintendent said the school district is trying to strike a balance between hard science on how to stop the spread of infectious disease and the general sense that learning environments during the pandemic have not been ideal for the emotional, mental and social well-being of children.

"I'm not saying it's not an issue," he said.

Mosley said she was seeking clarity on whether classes would be back to normal in the fall of 2021 because some of her constituents are making decisions now over whether to give up on public schools and enroll their kids in private schools. A virtual option is available to anyone uncomfortable with attending school in person, she said.

And she said the "goal posts" keep moving, and that the school district has said it was concerned about the health of school staff and community spread, especially among the elderly.

"That was the argument last year that we were protecting, you know, little Johnny's grandmother," Mosley said. "At some point, what is the endgame? What is the end?"

Royster said the school district would bring in someone to talk about mental health issues among students at the April 13 or May 11 committee of the whole meeting.

No other board members weighed in on the exchange, except for a brief protest from Lisa Wells after Mosley dug into details about school activities. Board members, Wells said, need to steer clear of administrative issues.