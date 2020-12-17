Greenville high schools going to 75% in-person in January; may delay if virus surge continues

Greenville County Schools announced Thursday its high school students will almost double the amount of time they spend in the classroom, beginning next month.

But that plan could be derailed if the surge in coronavirus cases continues to trend upward after the holiday break.

On Jan. 19, high school students not enrolled in the district's virtual academy will go from two days a week to 75 percent — three days a week and three of every four Fridays, Superintendent Burke Royster said Thursday morning. Almost all students at the district's career centers will return to the classroom full time the same day.

The announcement comes about a month after the Greenville County Schools announced its middle school students would return to in-classroom instruction five days a week. Elementary school students have been back in the classroom full time since early November.

Royster said the number of students enrolled in the districts respective high schools, larger class sizes, the size of the students themselves, and the greater likelihood of older students to carry the virus has made bringing them back into the classroom more complicated.

During the same news conference, Royster said the number of district employees currently forced to quarantine or isolate related to the virus has stretched resources thin. If the trend continues, he said, the district could be forced to shutter certain schools because it wouldn't have the staff necessary to operate them safely.

"Were we not getting out for the holiday break, with it beginning with a half-day tomorrow, we likely would be having to close schools because of a lack of employees," he said. "So it is very important to us, to our community, to our students, to our employees that people follow the guidance we're hearing from the medical professionals."

As of Thursday morning, 286 of the district's roughly 10,000 employees were in quarantine or isolation, according to district spokeswoman Teri Brinkman. Of the districts about 74,000 students, 205 are in isolation after testing positive for the virus and about 1,200 are in quarantine.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Royster said while cases are increasing, the infection rate for the school system still compares favorably to the county as a whole.

"It remains safer inside the system than outside the system," he said.

Greenville County, as a whole, has one of the highest infection rates in the state. The two-week incidence rate is 1,051 for every 100,000 residents, meaning about one of every 100 people has had a positive test for the virus in the past 14 days. A high rate is considered anything over 200 per 100,000 people. Of South Carolina's 4,800 confirmed COVID-related deaths, 450 have been in Greenville County.

With students out for Christmas break next week, and experts warning the holidays could herald the worst period yet for coronavirus cases as people gather indoors, Royster said it was possible the surge could intensify when students return in January. The first day of the next semester is Jan. 4, and the district chose to schedule the beginning of increased classroom instruction for two weeks after to evaluate the trends.

The move could be postponed if numbers continue to rise at the same rate in January, Royster said.

"We want people to have the opportunity to know what our path forward is," he said. "I think we've been very open and honest about the fact that could be derailed by this continuing surge."