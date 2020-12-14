Greenville extends city mask rules, county delays vote as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

Greenville was the first major city in South Carolina to pass mask requirements. Now the rules that have been in place since mid-summer will continue as the Upstate sees COVID-19 hospitalizations surge along with its highest infection rates of the pandemic.

City Council extended its requirements to wear masks inside most establishments within city limits on Monday as the head of Bon Secours St. Francis health system's effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus asked the city to "put pressure" on Greenville County leaders to take similar action.

The hospital system, along with Prisma Health-Upstate, has seen emergency room beds fill up as expected after Thanksgiving gatherings, except "it came sooner than we even predicted," said Dr. Marcus Blackstone, Bon Secours chief clinical officer.

The first doses of vaccine have been shipped and will be administered within days, he said, but the use of masks was still essential.

Mayor Knox White said that the surge in cases in South Carolina — more than 3,000 daily multiple times this month, with Greenville County leading the way in new case numbers — "is a wakeup call again" after officials sounded a similar alarm in July. After that warning, the city saw cases go down after medical professionals and civic leaders pleaded with the public to use masks and businesses to enforce their rules.

Greenville County has resisted similar requirements, saying that enforcement would be difficult in the vast expanses of the state's largest county with a half-million people compared to the city's 70,000. Gov. Henry McMaster likewise has resisted a statewide mask mandate as state-level health experts have pleaded with the public to use them.

On Monday, the latest state Department of Health and Environmental Control showed Greenville County's two-week incidence rate at 1,005 per 100,000 people. Essentially, 1 in every 100 people in Greenville County has received a positive test result in the past two weeks.

“We’re just the city of Greenville," White said. "There’s a lot more than can be done and should be done across the county and the state.”

Earlier this month, County Councilman Ennis Fant tried to push through the closest thing to a compromise on the county endorsing mask-wearing.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The county has used federal CARES Act funding to push a public relations campaign to encourage mask usage, but the council has offered no cohesive guidance, with some members themselves following protocol and others not. Two County Council members have contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

Fant's measure would have asked the council to vote on a resolution that stopped short of a mandate and instead suggest mask-wearing. However, Fant raised the issue and parked it in a committee so that it could be taken up after the new year, because he said he knows currently he doesn't have enough votes for the measure to pass.

The procedural move allows a vote specifically when three new council members who won in November are sworn in, Fant told The Post and Courier on Monday.

During Monday's City Council meeting, Blackstone said frontline healthcare workers are exhausted after caring for COVID-19 patients since March and could use more action.

The county, Blackstone said, has "done some things but not actually taken steps to put an ordinance in place."

Frontline workers will be the first to receive vaccines, but until the vaccines are widely available, he said, wearing masks is "really going to be the only hope we have."

The city declared a state of emergency in March as the economy and society shut down. In mid-June, the city was the first in South Carolina to enact mask requirements. The rules applied to grocery stores and pharmacies, with the thought that those were places people particularly vulnerable to the virus couldn't easily avoid.

Every 60 days, the state of emergency has to be extended. The city did so in August, and again in October. With fears that colder weather would bring people closer together and create a larger surge of the virus than ever before, the requirements were extended to other establishments with civil fines in play.

The city's passage of the latest extension is based in part on a state Department of Health and Environmental Control study that found populations within jurisdictions with mask ordinances have shown a 46.3 percent decrease in positive cases.

So far, more than 4,000 people in South Carolina have died from complications related to COVID-19, according to DHEC, more than 400 of those in Greenville County.