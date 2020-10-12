Greenville expands mask requirements into more businesses as COVID cases persist

For four months now, face coverings have been required to do businesses inside grocery stores and pharmacies in the city of Greenville, which was the first major municipality in South Carolina to enact a mask ordinance as summertime brought a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases.

Now, as the colder winter months loom and concerns over a second wave grow, the city has broadened those regulations to apply to all retail businesses within its boundaries.

The City Council, without discussion, voted unanimously Monday night to extend another two months the state of emergency that has been in place in Greenville since March and to expand the mask regulations.

The new regulations will have to be renewed in mid-December to remain in effect.

The city first enacted a mask ordinance for grocery stores and pharmacies on June 23. The cities of Columbia and Charleston followed soon after, though with laws that applied more broadly to most businesses.

In July, Mayor Knox White and Upstate health professionals pleaded with the public to wear masks. At the time, White said the city would defer to large retailers to set the example for requiring mask usage on their own, which they mostly did.

The decision is based in large part on data provided by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control last month that showed a marked decrease in coronavirus cases in areas of the state where mask laws apply.

The analysis by DHEC showed cases were 46 percent lower in those areas in the month since laws were passed compared to areas that don’t have such laws. About 42 percent of the state’s population lives under county or municipal mask regulations to one degree or another.

The city stands among select company in the Upstate, where only a few local governments have mask ordinances compared to the Midlands, Pee Dee and Lowcountry where mask regulations are in place all along the coast.

Most notably, the state’s largest county – Greenville County with a population of half a million – has held firm on not requiring the use of masks beyond what Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered in restaurants, which requires patrons to wear masks while not eating and employees to wear them at all times.

The governor issued an order formally encouraging local governments to pass ordinances, though he stopped short of a statewide mandate, claiming it would unenforceable.

On Monday, Greenville County led the state in new coronavirus cases with 92 of the 610 reported by DHEC.

As of Monday, 64 municipalities and 12 counties have mask ordinances in place, which altogether accounts for 2.1 million people.

None of the other five municipalities in the county – Travelers Rest, Greer, Mauldin, Simpsonville and Fountain Inn – have enacted mask ordinances. Only the cities of Anderson, Central, Clemson and Walhalla have mask requirements in the Upstate. Oconee County requires masks in public buildings.

Greenville's new ordinance clarified what constitutes a "face covering," which can be made of natural or synthetic fibers and can be handmade or improvised from other items. Face shields that cover the nose and mouth and extend below the chin apply, as do medical grade masks and respirators.

As with the previous mask ordinance, the city says it will aim for voluntary compliance before citations are issued. The penalties remain a civil fine of $25 for patrons and a $100 fine for employees.