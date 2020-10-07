Greenville elementary schools going back to class 5 days a week using plexiglass dividers

By Nov. 9, all 51 elementary schools in Greenville County will be open five days a week at full attendance, a major step for the state's largest school district amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The district's announcement Wednesday comes after parents have complained for weeks on social media and at school board meetings that their youngest children needed socialization with other kids and face-to-face instruction with teachers. The hybrid attendance model has galvanized at least a half-dozen parents to run in the Nov. 3 school board race even as district officials and current school board members have been unanimous in their vowing to safely get kids back into school five days a week.

The plan that Greenville County Schools Superintendent Burke Royster announced Wednesday morning immediately begins phasing the district's elementary school students toward full attendance by grade level over several weeks and comes on the heels of first-graders launching full attendance last week.

"Academic falls just under safe,” in terms of the Greenville County school district's priorities," Royster said.

Full attendance will apply only to those 22,817 elementary school students whose families opted for the "traditional" attendance model, a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction. The 9,915 elementary school students in the district's virtual academy will continue to take all lessons online.

Total cost for the barriers: $4.3 million. The South Carolina Department of Education is paying for the barriers.

Dividers "in lieu of" six-foot spacing

Plexiglass dividers will shield students in grades 2 through 5 from each other in spaces less than six feet apart, Royster said Wednesday. The dividers, which Royster demonstrated Wednesday, allow up to 25 kids to be in an 810-square-foot classroom at a time — four kids at six tables plus one additional student. Should a child get sick with coronavirus within the four-pupil "pods," the others would not have to quarantine, he said.

The district, Royster said, has the backing of health officials that barriers are safe.

After a few weeks of waffling, the Centers for Disease Control released a scientific brief on Monday confirming that the primary means of coronavirus infection is through aerosols, large and small droplets, emitted by infected people, through breathing, speaking, coughing, singing and so on.

Universities across the country had already started studying the spread through aerosols, including a series of tests carried out this summer at the behest of Clemson University Band Director Mark Spede showing that a variety of arts activities, including playing instruments, singing, reciting monologues and engaging in debates, are mass aerosol emitters unless performers use precautions. Grocery stores started installing clear barriers at checkout registers within weeks of the pandemic taking hold in the spring. The barriers are now commonplace at most businesses.

Still, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control spelled out only last Friday that barriers can be used "in lieu of" six-foot distancing and be just as effective at mitigating spread of the disease, Royster said. Previously, the state health agency had said the barriers were "likely" and "probably" as good as six-foot distancing.

The new wording, Royster said, gives schools using barriers additional protection from liability.

The CDC defines a "close contact" as anyone who was within six feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before symptoms emerge — or, for asymptomatic patients, two days before a positive test — until the sick person is isolated. Anyone in Greenville County Schools who is in close contact with an infected person must quarantine for 14 days.

Another critical aspect of safety, Royster said, is fresh air in classrooms. Every school in the district is equipped with HVAC systems that replace classroom air with fresh air about every 20 minutes, he said. Elementary school students will also get outside for an extra two or three recess periods.

Sign up for our Greenville weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Upstate. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Greenville news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Survey: Nearly half of teachers not comfortable with full attendance

Crews will begin installing the plexiglass barriers the week of Oct. 19, Royster said, but demonstration models of the dividers are arriving at all elementary schools this week so teachers can get familiar with the concept and, it is hoped, grow more comfortable.

In a district survey of 3,800 elementary, middle- and high-school teachers in Greenville County schools, just over half — 51 percent — said they were comfortable with face-to-face instruction five days a week. At the elementary level, the survey revealed a little more optimism, with 60 percent saying they were comfortable with five-day instruction. Just 44 percent of middle school teachers and 41 percent of high school teachers are comfortable with full attendance.

The plexiglass strategy will not work at the middle- and high-school levels, Royster said, because more than 1,000 classes have 26 or more students. Greenville County has 27,364 middle- and high-school students in the traditional attendance track, taking a hybrid of in-person and online classes.

As of Wednesday, 389 Greenville County Schools students were quarantining after exposure to an infected person and 58 were infected and in isolation. The district posts a tally daily online, and Royster said the vast majority of students with the virus were exposed outside of school.

The school district was already launching its plan to bring first-graders and Kindergartners — whose class sizes are below 20 — back to school full time without masks or dividers:

Traditional first-graders started full attendance on Sept. 30. They were off on Friday, Oct. 2, and will be off again this coming Friday but will return on Oct. 12 for full, five-day-a-week instruction at their schools for the rest of the year, barring a public health crisis, Royster said.

Kindergartners will follow a similar pattern, beginning four-day attendance on Wednesday, Oct. 14, learning Fridays at home, then launching in-person instruction five days a week starting Monday Oct. 26.

Second-graders will have their first day of full attendance on Wednesday, Oct. 21, will be at home Friday, Oct. 23, and then will launch five-day, full attendance starting Oct. 26.

Third-graders have their first day of full attendance on Wednesday, Oct. 28, followed by five-day instruction starting Nov. 2, except Tuesday, Nov. 3, when schools are closed for Election Day.

Fourth- and fifth-graders will begin full, in-person attendance on Wednesday, Nov. 4. On Nov. 9, they will be at school five days a week.

Slim chance for 5-day for middle and high school

Royster listed multiple barriers for returning middle- and high-school students to five-day attendance.

Barriers only work for class sizes up to 25, and too many of the older students have larger classes, he said.

The barriers must also be cleaned every time a new student sits at a desk, Royster said. Custodians will clean the elementary-school barriers daily as part of their general disinfection routine, but no one would have time to clean them between every class change at the middle- and high-school levels, Royster said.

"We continue to seek solutions for providing person to person instruction for all students," he said.

Additionally, the school district does not have enough bus drivers to get every student to school. As it is, Royster said, there are enough bus drivers to get the elementary kids to class on time every day under a five-day schedule. However, up to 1,500 middle- and high-school students will be about 30 minutes late to class every day under the plan.

The district is looking at ways to minimize the impact this will have for students missing a portion of their first-period classes, Royster said. The situation would be unmanageable were all students at all levels to go back to school five days a week.

"We need bus drivers," he said, and referenced a job fair taking place this coming week at the school district.