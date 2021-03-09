Greenville County Councilman Lynn Ballard's wife, Debbie, dies from COVID-19

Greenville County Councilman Lynn Ballard’s wife, Debbie, died shortly after noon on March 9 due to complications from COVID-19, Ballard announced on his public Facebook page.

Debbie Ballard was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 12 due to complications after she contracted the coronavirus. Lynn Ballard, 73, also tested positive in early February. He experienced fatigue but few other symptoms.

Debbie, 65, had a compromised immune system due to severe asthma and her oxygen level began to fall while in the hospital. Two weeks ago, doctors put her on a ventilator but her lung function never improved enough to breathe on her own, Ballard said.

On March 9, doctors performed a tracheotomy but her oxygen level continued to fall even while on the ventilator. The medical team said there was little hope of improvement from other measures, and Ballard said he agreed to take her off the ventilator.

He said he sat with her and held her hand at the hospital bedside.

“Debbie always lit up a room,” he said. “She was always upbeat. She always had something positive to say.”

She was the second spouse of a Greenville County Council member to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in recent months. Councilman Joe Dill’s wife, Dee Dee, spent weeks in the hospital due to lingering issues caused by COVID-19 in January and February but was released and able to attend a council meeting March 2 where he recognized her and thanked the council members for their prayers.

Several council members, including Dill, Mike Barnes and former Councilman Bob Taylor, have contracted the virus in the past year.

Debbie Ballard worked on the production line at Michelin’s Donaldson Center plant for 29 years. She taught herself to put together decorative flower arrangements for cemeteries, which the Ballards sold for a number of years at the Anderson Jockey Lot. She decorated cakes, and was an accomplished quilter who met up with a quilting group every week before the pandemic, he said.

The Ballards were married for 24 years. For both, it was a second marriage. They met at Edwards Road Baptist Church in a group for divorcees, became friends and then dated.

Friends called her Crazy Debbie for the wild stories she shared of her own experiences, he said.

“Anybody who told you they knew Debbie and she didn’t make them laugh, they didn’t know Debbie,” he said. “She made everybody laugh all the time.”

She was born in Pelzer and raised in Piedmont, and attended Washington Baptist Church in Pelzer. Everybody there either knows her or is related to her, he said. She didn’t have children of her own, but she and Lynn helped raise two of his granddaughters for five years. She was a step-grandmother to his seven grandchildren.

The couple traveled the world in recent years, visiting the Panama Canal, Alaska, Israel, St. Petersburg, Russia, Rome, Venice and the Baltics. In 2017, they visited the Vatican and came within feet of Pope Francis. One week later, they were standing in the Jordan River in Israel, he said.

“We’ve been very, very fortunate,” he said.

He was able to visit her after she’d been in the hospital for 12 days and before she was put on a ventilator. They each knew what it could mean since doctors had already explained her chances of recovery weren’t good, he said.

They told each other, “I love you,” and she made him promise to take care of her dogs, he said.

“Don’t you dare give them up,” she told him.

Debbie’s father, Robert Ensley, died 11 years ago and her mother, Annette Ensley, died at 87 on Christmas Eve at a Greenville nursing home. COVID-19 was listed as the cause of death on her death certificate, Lynn Ballard said.

She is survived by her brother Steve Ensley; her stepson Jeffrey Ballard; two stepdaughters, Rosa Sanchez and Maria Ballard; and seven step-grandchildren, Raekwon Jones, Devokious Richardson, Jasmine Patterson, Brendasia Patterson, Gerardo Sanchez Jr., Juan Pablo Sanchez and Ramon Sanchez.

Details for a memorial service are being arranged.