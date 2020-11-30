Greenville County considers a pro-mask resolution as Upstate COVID-19 cases hit new highs

After the number of new coronavirus cases in Greenville County reached record highs over the past two weeks, Councilman Ennis Fant plans to ask County Council to pass a resolution in support of wearing face coverings.

Thus far, Greenville County hasn’t instituted any sort of mask mandate during the coronavirus pandemic, despite figures from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control that show jurisdictions with mask mandates have seen a marked decrease in the spread of the virus.

Gov. Henry McMaster has not instituted a statewide mask mandate, saying on multiple occasions that he encouraged local jurisdictions to pass their own restrictions.

As of Monday, 407 people in Greenville County have died from symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The county has seen nearly 23,500 confirmed cases since March.

The 14-day average of new coronavirus cases in the county crossed 200 for the first time Nov. 19. At the crest of the first wave of cases in mid-July, the county hit a 14-day high of 191 cases. On Nov. 27, the county hit a new 14-day average high of 227 cases per day.

The city of Greenville passed a limited mask ordinance in the summer, the first city in South Carolina to do so. It later extended the ordinance.

Public health officials fear the high spread of coronavirus in the area is a precursor to what the Upstate could see in the weeks after Thanksgiving, when many families gathered for the holiday.

When Fant introduces his resolution Tuesday, it will be the first time the council has officially discussed its opinion on face coverings since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Fant said he wants a mask mandate but said some of his colleagues on the council wouldn't approve a requirement.

“The likelihood of me getting a mandatory mask ordinance through was totally unlikely,” he said. “So it would’ve been a complete waste of time to do it.”

Fant, one of two Democrats on the 12-member council, said councilmembers had discussed the idea of a mask ordinance earlier this year but conversations got bogged down over whether the ordinance could be enforced, “which is not the point,” he said.

But he still wanted to do something, and with cases rising throughout the county, a resolution was his next best option, he said. The resolution wouldn’t carry any weight of law. It would simply state the current council’s opinion on the issue.

The proposed resolution says the virus is a public health threat that is spreading rapidly in Greenville County and if it continues to spread, “the number of persons relying on medical, pharmaceutical, and general cleaning supplies will increase, the private and public sector workforce will be negatively impacted by absenteeism, and the demand for medical facilities may exceed locally available resources.”

The resolution says County Council “strongly recommends and encourages” customers of grocery stores and pharmacies to wear face coverings; for employers at restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores and pharmacies to strongly encourage employees to wear face masks; and for people in public to wear face masks when they can’t socially distance.

“This is the best we can hope for being in Greenville County,” Fant said. “I’d love an ordinance, but that’s totally out of reach. Hopefully, they can support a resolution.”

Some council members have individually spoken of their support for wearing face masks, and on multiple occasions the council extended its now-expired emergency rules to require the council meet virtually. In November, the council moved to a hybrid model for meetings where some council members can meet in person while others continue to meet via livestream.

“We all know that COVID-19 is not the flu,” Council Chair Butch Kirven said in September. On multiple occasions, he’s given the county virus statistics and encouraged residents to wear masks and practice social distancing.

After his challenger for re-election criticized his handling of the pandemic and lack of mask mandate, Kirven said he’d done everything he could to encourage people to stay safe during the pandemic.

At the council’s Nov. 3 meeting, Councilman Joe Dill asked for prayer for a family friend who was hospitalized with the coronavirus. At the next meeting, Dill said the man had died.

“I don’t know where it comes from but it scares me,” Dill said of the virus. “I don’t think you can be too careful.”

Reporter Anna Mitchell contributed.