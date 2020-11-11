Election depression, pandemic anxiety: Upstate officials, experts wary of mental health toll

Residents throughout Greenville County are experiencing the compounding effects to mental health brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, heightened awareness of systemic racism and events leading up to and following the election.

Mental health leaders in the community are concerned as the numbers of COVID-19 cases rise, the holiday season approaches and many feel the effects of job losses or isolation as the cold winter months approach.

It all adds up to a worsening crisis that county officials are planning to tackle using funds the county received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

At this month’s County Council business meeting, administrator Joe Kernell said the county was working on proposals to allocate CARES Act money toward mental health programs.

The county is in preliminary discussions with “a few partners” about funding mental health and behavioral health programs due to the effects of the coronavirus, said county spokesman Bob Mihalic.

The work-from-home situation, temporary business shutdowns, children attending school at home and social distancing have led to anxiety, depression and other mental health effects that are being addressed in larger numbers now, said Ken Dority, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Greenville.

“And many of those calls, we're seeing such an uptick in just anxiety and depression,” Dority said. “And so yes, it's real. it is very real.”

This season has been unlike any other Dority can recall due to the compounding of mental health stressors.

“This has created an immense burden on the mental health of America,” he said.

New stressor? Election depression and anxiety

While election depression isn’t in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the election itself and the fear and anxiety some may feel as President Donald Trump contests the results may continue to heighten in the weeks ahead, said Dr. Frank Clark, medical director for the Department of Psychiatry at Prisma Health Upstate.

“I think that everyone is feeling some sort of anxiety about things, and then you add the election, the racial unrest that continues to persist in our country, so it's reasonable that people would be feeling some depression, or anxiety prior to the election and post election,” Clark said.

Concern about personal health, the health of the country and the presidential transition are all common post-election worries, he said.

More than half of respondents identified the election as a significant stressor in an American Psychology Association survey called Stress in America released in October.

“The division that we’re seeing in our country, that is anxiety-provoking,” Clark said.

Clark, as an African-American doctor, said he felt additional stress this election because of longstanding concerns about structural and institutional racism in America.

“Are we going to pay more attention to how structural racism has impacted the health of our communities?” Clark said. “Are we going to acknowledge the racial unrest that continues to persist in our country? I think everybody has different breeds of different issues that are important to them. And I respect that. But we have to be mindful that these are stressful times for all of us.”

Clark said Prisma is seeing the effects of the compounding stressors on its patient population. Though the coronavirus, the election and racial unrest are stressors for many, they can be crippling for someone with clinical depression, he said.

“It’s trickling down to every fiber of who we are,” he said.

How to cope with compounding stressors to mental health

To prevent the feelings of anxiety or depression from setting in, Clark suggested setting boundaries.

That means setting boundaries on your screen time.

“We have to be able to shut down, we have to be able to take a break from our smartphones or just TV in general,” he said. “So what I encourage people to do, and myself is to take a political break, or a break from the political scene.

“Self-care is the most important thing that we can do for ourselves,” he said. “Just turn it off, because I think it just the more and more we are inundated with that the more our anxieties rise to the point where I think it becomes detrimental to our health.”

He said people may need to minimize political conversations at times to give themselves a mental break. He also suggested meditation or prayer, physical exercise, and reaching out to a support system as ways to cope with heightened anxiety or feelings of depression.

As people feel anxious over the future and their health, Clark said those around them should look for ways to be kind, to make others feel validated and worth something, and to reach out and communicate.

Dority agreed and said the phrase "social distancing" was a mistake because people took it to mean social isolation. They secluded themselves away and stopped communicating as frequently with family or friends.

Physical distancing, he said, shouldn’t mean social isolation.

“We must do better. We have to do better,” said Prisma’s Clark. “And part of that is reaching out to the people that we love, even reaching out to strangers.”