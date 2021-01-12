COVID-19 vaccines, new infections are pushing SC toward herd immunity by fall, experts say

One way or another, millions more South Carolinians need to acquire immunity from the coronavirus before the disease is at bay.

The goal is herd immunity, and it is a moving target.

Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, said last week that community spread of the disease should stop once 70 percent of the population has acquired immunity. That's herd immunity. But, she said, public health experts must set the bar higher — as high as 85 percent — in places where infections are rampant.

Some communities set and enforce safety protocols more than others and more contagious strains of the virus raging overseas could be coming our way. There is also the possibility that those who have received the vaccine can still spread the virus. All of these factors impact how many people must be immune to stop disease spread.

Based on the best available data so far, The Post and Courier, in consultation with experts and peer-reviewed studies, estimates 4.6 percent of South Carolina's population is currently immune or partially immune from the coronavirus. That includes those who have begun the inoculation process, having received at least the first of two shots, as well as people who officials know have been infected with coronavirus over the past 90 days, a conservative timeframe that public health experts suggest for "natural" immunity from infection.

That leaves about 4.9 million South Carolinians with no known immunity.

In a population that has reached herd immunity, a sick person might infect one additional person, but the spread stops there, Kelly said. No vaccine is 100 percent effective, she said.

"So what's important is not just you as an individual getting immunized but also that the people around you are immunized," Kelly said.

That way, she said, you are protected if you are one of the "unfortunate few" for whom immunity doesn't take.

Where South Carolina stands

At 103.7, South Carolina as a whole currently ranks third among American states and territories for average daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 over the past week, according to the CDC on Monday, trailing Arizona (133.8) and Rhode Island (130.3).

"The surge that we are seeing now reflects what we were seeing happening at Christmas around the Christmas holidays," Kelly said.

Still, so-called "natural" immunity, a person's resistance to a disease with which he or she has already been infected, remains relatively low in South Carolina. There were just 165,524 known cases among the state's 5.1 million population over the past 90 days.

Increasing herd immunity in the state to 70 or 85 percent would require about 3.8 million double inoculations in our future, depending on where the bar is set. That means two shots administered over a span of three to four weeks to between 3.4 million and 4.1 million people — more when you consider public health officials advise those already infected should also be vaccinated.

Even when factoring in those who have been infected without knowing it — an "estimated case burden" the CDC has said could be more than six times that of known cases — Kelly said a person's natural immunity beyond the 90-day window is little understood at this point.

Broken down by region, no part of South Carolina is close to attaining herd immunity. The Low Country, with a population of 1.2 million, has the lowest percentage of people in the state currently immune through inoculation and known infection (3.9 percent). The Midlands and Pee Dee are at about 4 percent.

The Upstate, the state's most populous region with 1.5 million people, has the highest percentage of people currently immune at 5.9 percent but will also require higher immunity rates because of the higher rate of spread, Kelly said.

Researchers still don't know the precise "R naught" of coronavirus, which is the average number of people to which one infected person passes the virus, Kelly said. Infectiousness has two key factors: the biology of the virus — how easily it spreads — and the behavior of those susceptible to it. Researchers do know, Kelly said, that a community can reduce its R naught through behaviors such as social distancing and wearing masks. Her working number is 5.75, but she said no one knows for sure.

Greenville County, which as of Monday had a 30.4 percent average of positive tests in the previous seven days, certainly has a higher R naught at the moment, Kelly said.

Immunity via vaccine is best

Studies are optimistic about the long-term immune response from those who have been infected, but no one knows for sure, Kelly said. In any event, the immune response is better when achieved through the vaccine.

"What we do know is if you compare convalescent plasma neutralizing antibodies — those are the antibodies from people who have been infected — they are lower than the neutralizing antibody levels that can be achieved through the second dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine," Kelly said.

It is for this reason she recommends even those who have been infected be immunized.

The vaccine is also safer, said Pinar Keskinocak, a logistics specialist and director of the Center for Health and Humanitarian Systems at Georgia Tech.

"We can do the math," Keskinocak said. "If you are not vaccinated, what are the chances you might get sick? If you get vaccinated, what the chances you might have serious side effects? When you compare those two numbers, the chances of getting sick is so much higher."

How long until herd immunity?

How long it will take to administer millions of inoculations is also a moving target. Currently, DHEC estimates it will be late spring or fall before vaccinations to the state's general population will begin.

As of Monday, the state was still in "Phase 1a" of its vaccine strategy, aiming to give shots to about 350,000 healthcare workers as well as people living or working in long-term care facilities. The state added hospitalized patients over the age of 65 to Phase 1a on Friday, and the governor announced Monday that anyone aged 70 and older could start making vaccination appointments midweek.

"Phase 1b" was scheduled to begin in late winter, but Kelly said that strategy always depended on supply and demand of the vaccine. The goal was to vaccinate 70 percent of those in 1a before moving on to 1b. Phase 1b includes everyone older than 75 and essential workers such as teachers, first responders, bus drivers and people working in factories.

"You know, if supply exceeds demand, we might move to Phase 1b sooner, so I can't give you a calendar date," Kelly said. "We just have to follow that, making just-in-time decisions."

President-elect Joe Biden has also indicated his administration might release more doses of the vaccine sooner. Ultimately, the infrastructure for administering the shots — having people in place to give and document them — sets the speed limit on vaccinations, DHEC officials said in a Monday briefing.

"Phase 1c" will likely begin in early spring, according to DHEC. These will be people with underlying health concerns, people 65 and older and other essential workers such as truckers, home builders and the media.

Everyone else who wants to be vaccinated is pooled into "Phase 2" starting in late spring.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's interim director of public health, said in Monday's briefing that researchers do not yet know whether people can be contagious after receiving the vaccine. For this reason, she said even those who have received a double inoculation must continue wearing a mask and social distancing. The vaccine prevents severe illness, she said, but vaccinated people might still be spreading the virus.

If indeed the vaccine does not prevent transmission, she said, herd immunity from coronavirus might be closer to 100 percent.

Depending on multiple factors, herd immunity should occur some time during Phase 2, but public health workers must also contend with people who are unwilling to be vaccinated or who are difficult to reach.

Furman medical ethics expert Carmela Epright, who also serves on the state's Pandemic Healthcare Ethics Advisory Committee, said teachers and healthcare workers are easy to find, working for large institutions that are looped into the state's vaccination network. The state's underserved populations — particularly in the Black and Latino communities — often don't have a lot of power or aren't attached to an institution with power, she said.

"Think about the I-95 corridor where people are dying at a much higher rate than they are in other places," Epright said. "I want to make sure they get the vaccine."

'We can do this'

Just weeks into the vaccine rollout, it is still too early to tell, Kelly said, but if any region of the state appears to be falling behind on administering the vaccine, DHEC will be reaching out to ask why. The state's vaccine advisory committee has cast a wide net, she said, to make sure every sector of the population has a seat at the table.

Challenges for vaccinations include keeping the Pfizer vaccine in deep freeze, the fact it was rolled out during the holidays and the recent surge in cases.

Another logistical challenge is airborne transmission of the virus, said Georgia Tech's Keskinocak. The Pfizer vaccine must be administered quickly, which calls for scheduling patients while maintaining social distance. For polio, which is transmitted orally, hundreds of people could line up at once in gymnasiums to be vaccinated in the 1950s, she said. With coronavirus, she said, "if you put 100 people in a small room and put them in line to vaccinate, most likely you would spread the disease."

As of Sunday, South Carolina had received 232,900 doses of vaccine and administered a first dose to 69,095 people.

Kelly urged patience. DHEC officials want to monitor the rollout "a little bit longer" before gauging how things are going. Measles, which is more contagious than coronavirus, has a much higher bar for herd immunity: 95 percent, she said. But the United States pulled that off in the 1960s.

"We can do this," Kelly said.